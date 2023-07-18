Stardew Valley dev teases first content update in 3 years as mysterious 1.6 patch looms

After three long years of anticipation, fans of Stardew Valley received some thrilling news: a new update is on the horizon.

Stardew Valley’s creator, Eric Barone, better known as ConcernedApe, took to Twitter to tease the upcoming 1.6 patch, the game’s first since 2020. While details remain scarce, what we do know is enough to spark excitement and endless speculation within the Stardew Valley community.

The developer’s tweet included a promising list of features, including a new festival, unseen items, additional dialogues, undisclosed secrets, and mysterious question marks.

This cryptic tweet has only fueled fans’ curiosity, leaving them on the edge of their seats as they eagerly anticipate the patch’s release.

This update follows after the substantial 1.5 update in 2020, which was one of the biggest updates in the game’s history. The extensive changes included a new beach farm, late-game content such as novel quest types, additional character events, new NPCs, and more.

It also introduced a unique area called Ginger Island, filled with new minigames, quests, puzzles, and a volcano dungeon.

While the details of the now highly-anticipated 1.6 update are not yet fully known, there’s no denying that whatever the patch brings will surely delight Stardew Valley’s dedicated community.

And it appears the fandom is already celebrating the impending arrival of the update. Social media platforms, like Reddit, are abuzz with discussions and predictions.

One Reddit user expressed their anticipation saying, “This is ConcernedApe we’re talking about. Whatever he puts out is going to feel huge even if it’s nowhere near the same level as 1.5 like he said it wouldn’t be. Needless to say, I’m excited!!”

Another user speculated about the nature of the festival, writing, “I’m so excited! What do you think it will be? A cooking contest? A crop contest? A horse race where only you participate since you’re the only one in the valley with a horse? The possibilities are endless!”

Indeed, the possibilities are endless. Whether the 1.6 update will include a cooking contest or a horse race remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: the Stardew Valley community is more than excited for this next update.