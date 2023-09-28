Stardew Valley dev teases new festivals, farm types, & plenty more in mega 1.6 update

Stardew Valley fans have a lot to be excited about after their near three-year wait for new content looks to be coming to an end. The game’s lone developer has revealed a tonne of new info on the long-awaited 1.6 update.

It’s a good time to be a Stardew Valley fan. The coziest of cozy games has had a prolonged moment in the sun and now it’s inspiring League of Legends spinoffs and official cookbooks.

Not only that, developer Eric Barone, known more widely as ConcernedApe, is working on a whole new game called Haunted Chocolatier. Somehow, with all of this going on, ConcernedApe still has time to dedicate to Stardew Valley.

In a recent Tweet, he shared a sneak peek at the upcoming changes in Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update. While it isn’t fully fledged patch notes, there’s still a lot to unpack.

New features in Stardew Valley 1.6

Expanding on a teaser from earlier this year, this Stardew Valley 1.6 sneak peek from ConcernedApe has a lot of promising features. More festivals and end-game content are a welcome addition to expand Stardew Valley’s extensive gameplay loop.

The addition of over 100 new lines of dialogue and a whole new farm type are even more exciting. The most interesting feature though has to be the expansion of multiplayer on PC.

Once Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update launches, up to eight players will be able to collaborate. This is double what Stardew Valley currently allows on the platform.

Fans of the game are beyond hyped for the future of the game and have been showering ConcernedApe with love in the comments. “This game getting new content is like Christmas and my birthday rolled into one,” one excited player posted.

ConcernedApe What type of farm could be coming to Stardew Valley 1.6?

Unfortunately, there’s no release date for Stardew Valley 1.6, and with a solo developer at the helm, it can be hard to speculate on a timeframe. Still, with more info coming directly from the horse’s mouth, it’s a good sign that we won’t have long to wait.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on more from ConcernedApe in the lead-up to Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update. Once more news develops, we’ll be sure to update readers.