Stardew Valley meets Baldur’s Gate 3 characters in new exciting mod

Has the thought of romancing Astarion in Stardew Valley ever crossed your mind? Well, that’s going to be possible thanks to this particular mod.

As announced via a post on X, a team of three people is currently working to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 characters and a map from the game to the cozy life simulation of Stardew Valley.

While there’s no exact release date at the time of writing, viewers have already been teased with a few images showcasing the mod, and that includes detailed pixel art for some of the characters.

According to Baldur’s Gate 3 fan artist Xun who’s involved with the project, “Baldur’s Village” plans to add Astarion, Shadowheart, Gale, and Halsin in Stardew Valley. Rolan will also apparently be included, as mentioned in a separate reply.

Article continues after ad

Though out of all of them, Astarion is the only dateable character with a “unique romance plot.” Given that they’re “just a small team of amateurs,” completing this project might take a while. Nonetheless, they’re willing to try to “make more dateable characters” if possible.

Article continues after ad

They’ve also shared progress of what they’ve completed so far, which is as follows:

An independent map of Baldur’s Village

4 different styles of buildings

Artwork of Astarion, Shadowheart, and Gale

“Currently we are a small team of three people, responsible for art, coding, and script. We will regularly release our progress on platforms,” they added. They also mentioned to strive to release the “first part of the content on Nexus” before Baldur’s Gate 3’s first anniversary.

Article continues after ad

That said, in a separate post, Xun stated that they’re also in need of the support of translators, mainly since the team consists of simplified Chinese and traditional Chinese native speakers, making it a challenge to “translate the lines vividly in other languages.”

Those keen to try out this mod once it’s available will have to be patient for now, especially considering the project is being handled by a small group of people. Fortunately, there are a ton of mods to try out in the time being to keep your Stardew Valley playthrough interesting.