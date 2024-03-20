How to get Moss in Stardew Valley: Locations, sell price & more

Moss is a brand-new resource for Stardew Valley thanks to its 1.6 update. So, here’s how to get it, where to find it, how much it sells for, and what you can use it for.

The 1.6 update introduced a variety of new content for players to enjoy from new stores, fishing tools, resources, and so much more. One such resource is Moss – a handy item that can craft some pretty useful machines and foods to help your journey in the cozy game.

However, finding it isn’t always that easy. So, here’s where to find Moss in Stardew Valley, how much it sells for, and all its available recipes.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Moss in Stardew Valley

Concerned Ape

You’ll be able to find Moss on old trees in Stardew Valley, so around the Cindersap Forest, Mountains, and through Pelican Town.

To collect Moss in Stardew Valley, simply head to the tree with green trunks and knock it from the tree with an axe or a sword. There’s no need to chop the tree down if you don’t need the wood, as you’ll get the Moss no matter what.

Article continues after ad

How much does Moss sell for in Stardew Valley?

Once you’ve found some Moss, you can sell it for 5g in Stardew Valley, which isn’t that much compared to other sellable items.

As such, it’s likely worth keeping hold of the resource so you can craft some Moss Soup or some useful items. This new resource is much like wood, stone, or fiber than Iridium or Prismatic Shards.

Article continues after ad

All Stardew Valley Moss recipes

Moss is used in a variety of recipes, from fertilizer for your plants, adorable pieces of furniture, key statues, and an upgrade to a vital resource for budding fishermen. On top of this, you can also make Moss Soup, which is a handy food for exploration.

Here are all the current Stardew Valley Moss recipes:

Recipes Ingredients Speed-Gro 1 Pine Tar, 5 Moss Mushroom Log 10 Hardwood, 10 Moss Statue of Blessings 999 Stone, 999 Fiber, 999 Sap, 333 Moss Deluxe Worm Bin 30 Moss, 1 Worm Bin Moss Soup 20 Moss

Check out the guides below for more Stardew Valley content:

Can you marry other players in Stardew Valley? | How to get Mermaid’s Pendant in Stardew Valley? | What is the Skull Key | Stardew Valley Barns | Stardew Valley Barns | Is Stardew Valley cross-platform? | How to get garlic in Stardew Valley | How to get Iridium Ore in Stardew Valley | How to get clay in Stardew Valley | What’s the Stardew Valley Fair? | Stardew Valley Scarecrow range

Article continues after ad