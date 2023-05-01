Where to find Pyloon Saloon cantina DJ in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Pyloon’s Saloon is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s cantina that can be found on Koboh. Cal is encouraged to make it more boisterous by recruiting characters, but you can also add a DJ too. To get the cantina bouncing with some amazing tunes, our guide will show you the way.

In between all the franticness of battles and boss fights, a trip to Koboh’s Pyloon Saloon is always welcome. Between its gardening possibilities and Holotactics mini-game, it’s a fun place to visit. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pushes Pyloon’s Saloon as a sort of hub for the game.

Article continues after ad

Greez’ cantina can be expanded upon to grow its population as long as Cal puts in the work. As well as adding new faces, you can also spruce the place up a bit with some thumping bass.

If you want to recruit a DJ for the Cantina in Survivor, our guide will show you how.

Respawn Entertainment

How to find the cantina DJ in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

After you’ve started Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s ‘Musician and their Droid’ side mission rumor, the DJ can be found in the Harvest Ridge area of Koboh’s vast expanse.

Article continues after ad

The rumor will only unlock once you’ve spoken to Monk at Pyloon’s Saloon after completing the Forest Array story mission in the main campaign.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Once it’s listed on your map, head to the area of the rumor and you can find Ashe Javi and her musical companion DD-EC up a path and next to a yellow wheel.

They will be standing next to each other, so you just need to approach them and speak to them. After a brief conversation, they will inform Cal that they’ll be heading to Pyloon’s Saloon. Upon your next visit, DD-EC will have set up on the stage as the resident DJ from that point onward.

Article continues after ad

If you need any more assistance on your travels in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, we have many other useful guides for you to check out below:

All lightsaber colors in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | How to open the door to Vashtan Wolfe in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | How to increase health & force in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | How to disable fall damage in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | Star Wars Jedi Survivor: How to beat Rancor | What does the Mysterious Key do in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? | How to get a red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | Best stances in Star Wars Jedi Survivor | Fastest ways to earn XP in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | Where to find Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi