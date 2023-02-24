Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have microtransactions?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be a purely single-player-focused experience serving as a sequel to Fallen Order. A hot topic that always grabs the attention of gamers is microtransactions, so we’ll answer the question today of whether or not Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have them.

The success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was on a knife edge as fans had already been burned by Star Wars: Battlefront II’s controversial lootboxes. However, the game went on to do very well, and the critical reception to the game, along with sales, pushed EA to commission a sequel – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

One of the defining aspects of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was the fact that it didn’t feature microtransactions in any capacity. EA had presumably listened to the negative reception to Battlefront II, and Fallen Order instead made its money through the millions of copies sold across multiple platforms.

Now the attention has turned to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and fans are unsure if EA will stick to its guns again, so let’s solve that conundrum for you.

Are microtransactions in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Whereas the topic of microtransactions came up very quickly for Fallen Order, it hasn’t been the case time around. However, even though this is purely speculative, it appears as if Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will once again be avoiding microtransactions.

Our solid reasoning behind this theory dates back to April 13, 2019, several months before the release of Fallen Order, in a tweet from the official EA Star Wars Twitter account.

Unprovoked, the account decided to post this message about the game: “No microtransactions. No loot boxes. And no, we won’t be adding them. A single-player Star Wars story for those of you who are ready to become a Jedi.”

There was a lot of controversy surrounding EA’s canceled Star Wars single-player title that came before Fallen Order, along with Battlefront II, so this was presumably a statement to reassure fans about the state of Star Wars games.

With two months until the game comes out, there has been no conversation about microtransactions in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so it might be safe to go on the assumption that Survivor will follow in Fallen Order’s footsteps.

If anything does change though, we’ll be sure to update this article and let you know straight away.

