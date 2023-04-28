Star Wars Jedi: Survivor day one update early patch notes

Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is out, but the work has only just begun. Now it’s time for the ongoing maintenance of the game, and it begins with the day one update. We have all the latest on the patch notes and what players can expect.

Day one patches are very common and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in line to receive one. There are generally always things about a game that can be fixed. The devs do their best to make a game as complete on launch as possible, but issues can arise.

Article continues after ad

We pointed out in our full review that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the best Star Wars games ever. It’s sensational from top to bottom and is only hindered by performance issues.

Thankfully, as part of the day one update, we know that Respawn Entertainment are looking to rectify this, and other, problems.

We know already EA and Respawn are looking to enhance Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s performance and fix some bugs.

Article continues after ad

All games pretty much face updates from time to time, and a day-one patch is now the norm. Thanks to a tweet from the official EA Star Wars Twitter page, we know some details about the day one patch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Our first patch will arrive on launch day across all platforms,” they said and explained that improvements will be made to get rid of bugs and ensure the game runs smoother.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: 1.08 patch notes

We don’t know the full extent of the Star Wars day one patch notes just yet, but they are most definitely on the way. In the meantime, check out what we do know is coming courtesy of EA Star Wars.

Article continues after ad

Fix bugs

Improve performance

Add more accessibility features

For even more on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, we have lots of other useful guides and tidbits to help you along the way:

How gardening works in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | All lightsaber colors in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | How to open the door to Vashtan Wolfe in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | How to increase health & force in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | How to disable fall damage in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | Star Wars Jedi Survivor: How to beat Rancor | Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Holotactics guide | What does the Mysterious Key do in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? | How to get a red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | Best stances in Star Wars Jedi Survivor | Fastest ways to earn XP in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | Where to find Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi