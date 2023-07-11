Star Wars Jedi 3 development rumors: Everything we know

Rumors are rampant that a Star Wars Jedi 3 sequel is in the works. So, we’ve rounded up all the latest news and information we can find pertaining to a new chapter for Cal Kestis and his crew.

The Star Wars Jedi saga has already become etched into the franchise’s illustrious history. The adventurous tale of Cal Kestis’s quest to become a Jedi Knight and an eventual leader has been an emotional one. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was the most recent addition to the series, following on from Fallen Order, and we found Survivor to be one of the greatest Star Wars games ever made.

Article continues after ad

Even though Respawn Entertainment’s newest entry hasn’t been in the books all that long, it seems the company might not be resting on its laurels. There are rumors and suggestions abound that a third game beckons. If you’re interested and are eager to learn more about the third Jedi game, let’s do our best to help you out.

Respawn Entertainment How will the event of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor affect Cal?

Is a Star Wars Jedi sequel in development?

Officially, we can’t say yes as nothing official has been announced by either Respawn Entertainment or by EA themselves.

Article continues after ad

However, the evidence in place would suggest that a sequel is most certainly happening and likely in development as we speak. Read on for the exciting details.

Respawn Entertainment We expect a sequel to deliver more fun and frenetic gameplay.

Star Wars Jedi 3 sequel: Job listing & rumors

On July 10, 2023, it was discovered that Respawn Entertainment was advertising for a “Principal Game Writer” and along with this job title, they also listed in brackets – “Star Wars Jedi.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The actual job description on LinkedIn is even more interesting: “We’re looking for a highly skilled Principal Game Writer who will embrace our philosophy and share their hard-earned expertise to help us create an incredible Star Wars experience for our players in a fun, third-person action-adventure setting.”

Article continues after ad

All signs here would clearly point to Respawn Entertainment working on a Star Wars Jedi sequel. Again though, it has to remain objectively subjective for the time being as we await a proper announcement from the companies in charge of the rumored project.

That’s all we know about the rumored Star Wars Jedi 3 sequel for now. If you’re still enjoying Jedi Survivor or are getting ready to play it, we have a ton of guides for you to check out for the game:

Article continues after ad

All lightsaber colors in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | How to open the door to Vashtan Wolfe in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | How to increase health & force in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | How to disable fall damage in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | Star Wars Jedi Survivor: How to beat Rancor | What does the Mysterious Key do in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? | How to get a red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | Best stances in Star Wars Jedi Survivor | Fastest ways to earn XP in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | Where to find Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi