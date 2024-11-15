Warframe dev “plans to do more Protoframes” after 1999 update release

Warframe: 1999, a month or so before release, has the potential to be one of the most spectacular next steps in the game’s already storied history. A big part of that is the Protoframe characters at the center of the narrative, and there could be plenty more where that came from.

The main cast of characters driving forward 1999’s story are The Hex, a group of six who are infused with the characteristics of iconic Warframes. These include Arthur (Excalibur), Amir (Volt), Aoi (Mag), Quincy (Cyte-09), Letitia (Trinity) and Eleanor (Nyx).

Cyte-09 is the new addition, with the others all available to play in the current version of the Origin System. These early versions of the ‘frames all tie into the work of Dr. Albrecht Entrati, after he travels back to 1999 amidst a mysterious plague.

The idea is compelling and broadens the lore around each frame considerably. As such, seeing them in isolation during 1999 without more of a lasting legacy for the concept would seem like a missed opportunity.

Fortunately, that isn’t something fans need to worry about, as Community Director Megan Everett explained during our recent conversation on the 1999 update.

“I think it would be obviously a missed opportunity if we didn’t do more Protoframes. There’s no more coming in 1999. We have the six, and that’s The Hex.

“We will, and we want, to do more Protoframes. I can’t say that we will commit to all of them, but it’s definitely in our minds and our plans to do more Protoframes.

“Again, there will be some strategy behind it in terms of which ones we would do and which ones narratively fit within the story that we’re trying to build with this. It’s all strategic in terms of the next ones, but they’re brewing. They’re in the brain.”

How exactly developer Digital Extremes will go about introducing those within the wider context of time travel and the earlier setting is unclear, but it opens up a whole new avenue of narrative opportunity.

And it’s that which makes this next step for Warframe so exciting. Even leaving the Protoframes to one side, the developer is unlocking an entirely new pantheon of possible stories and futures (and pasts).

With 1999 set to release in December, players don’t have long to wait to find out for themselves.