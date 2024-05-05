Tom Holland might have dropped a Deadpool & Wolverine cameo tease

A comment left by Tom Holland on social media might be nothing — or it could be a hint that he’ll appear in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

While this might sound like the ramblings of a fanbase that’s become too overwhelmed by Deadpool & Wolverine‘s list of potential cameos, let’s look at the evidence. In recent months, everyone from Taylor Swift to Daniel Radcliffe has been marked as a potential supporting star for the upcoming Marvel movie.

Deadpool is not above bringing in other characters and real-world celebrities, so really, nobody is off the hook. However, there’s one name that hasn’t been addressed as a real viable option, and it’s the one person who might have actually dropped a hint that he’ll be in the new movie: Tom Holland.

This theory (and it is a theory) relies on a key element raised in the movie’s marketing. For context, the second Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, released on April 22, 2024, heavily emphasizes the phrase, “Let’s f**king go,” with both lead characters saying it. The official Marvel YouTube channel also wrote “LFG” in the video description.

The meaning of “LFG” in Deadpool & Wolverine

Now, the phrase and hashtag “LFG” has appeared frequently since the trailer dropped. Most notably, in the Instagram posts of the cast. Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Emma Corrin all tag #LFG in their posts relating to Deadpool & Wolverine, making this a common trend. Now, you know who else has recently used that term on Instagram? Tom Holland.

Not on one of his own posts, of course. You’ll find it in a comment Holland left on an image posted by the official account for Challengers, the new movie starring his real-life partner, Zendaya. In the comment, Holland wrote: “LFG,” accompanied by the raising hands emoji. (You can see it for yourself below.)

Instagram

The comment was not made on one of the more recent Challengers posts. Instead, it was on an image posted on April 20, with Holland adding the comment 10 days later, on April 30.

At first glance, it might just seem like a supportive gesture from Holland, who wants to shout-out Zendaya’s movie. But there are a few strange things at play, starting with “LFG.” Again, this is a phrase tied to the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer and cast, and has been since it dropped. By using it, this could be a clue from Holland himself that he’ll be showing up in the Deadpool sequel.

The specificity of the phrase itself is the biggest clue here, since it’s not that commonly used. But what’s even stranger is the fact that Holland would go back into the depths of Challengers posts and bury the comment in an older image. Perhaps to avoid being too obvious?

There are some responses which further prove that “LFG” is not a common abbreviation, with one X user writing: “He’s so old cause what does lfg even mean,” and another saying: “Look f**kin’ good.. is that what that means..?”

Could Tom Holland be in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Holland has a tendency to reveal major spoilers for MCU movies, having done so for both Avengers and Spider-Man. As such, it wouldn’t be totally surprising if he decided to drop a small hint that he’d be appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine. Hiding the film’s signature phrase in a comment section seems like a subtle way to do it.

Holland has made comments about Deadpool & Wolverine in the past, telling Forbes in 2023 that he wished both Reynolds and Jackman the best. When asked if he’d ever thought about joining them on-screen, he said: “Yeah, of course I have. I’m a big fan of both of those guys.

“I’m sure the film is going to be fantastic. I know they have George Cottle (Jr.) on their side right now as their stunt coordinator and second unit director. You couldn’t ask for a better guy. So I’m very excited for the film. I wish them all the best and I can’t wait to see those two go at it.”

Pretty much exactly what someone who was secretly in a movie would say about it… right?

Even if Holland did appear in the upcoming movie, there’s no guarantee that he’d be playing Spider-Man. One of the rumors is that Chris Evans will reprise his Marvel role, too — not as Captain America, but as Johnny Storm from 2005’s Fantastic Four. Who’s to say that, if Holland does show-up, it couldn’t be as someone else? (Then again, we can’t cross Peter Parker off the list.)

At the end of the day, this is merely a theory with no official confirmation in sight. But considering the realm of possibility that comes hand in hand with Deadpool & Wolverine’s concept, it’s not a completely unbelievable one. Come July 26, we’ll find out which Marvel stars are making a comeback once and for all. And if Holland’s there, just remember that he told us about it.

