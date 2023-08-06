Spider-Man 2 PS5: All 19 Characters Confirmed

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is set to release on PlayStation 5 on October 20, 2023, has been confirmed to feature a fresh new wave of 19 iconic Spider-Man characters, combining both familiar and new faces.

Insomniac Games are looking to continue its success with everyone’s favorite web-slingers, as they hope to build on the success of 2018’s Spider-Man game and its 2020 Miles Morales spin-off on the PS5.

The story is set to continue after Peter Parker’s battle with Dr. Octopus and Miles’ duel with Simon Kreiger as a direct sequel to the previous critically-acclaimed games.

During the PlayStation showcase event, it was revealed that the two would join forces to take down a whole new wave of villains, as well as manage their own personal demons along the way in Spider-Man 2.

All 19 Marvel Characters confirmed to feature in Spider-Man 2

1) Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Insomniac Peter Parker featured in new darker suit for Spider-Man 2

Peter is announced to return as the main character of the game, this time reportedly taking on Miles Morales as his superhero protege. Insomniac displayed in a gameplay reveal that a large focus of the game will revolve around his new black spidey suit which is infected with the Venom symbiote.

The symbiote will not only grant the superhero powerful abilities but will also show a more aggressive side to Peter as the story follows him fighting against the darkness infected inside him.

2) Miles Morales/Spider-Man

Insomniac Miles Morales joining forces with Peter Parker

Fresh off the back of his own successful game in 2020 and animated movie in 2023, Miles is set to join forces with Peter as the secondary protagonist, bringing his own unique abilities of camouflage and bioelectric powers.

With Peter being taken over by the aggressive symbiote and the new spidey on the block still being young, the relationship between the two will be tested as Miles looks to continue to develop his abilities further, all while keeping New York and Peter safe.

3) Mary Jane Watson (MJ)

Insomniac Mary Jane (MJ)

After previously leaving New York in the Mile Morales game, MJ returns to NYC as an investigative reporter for the Daily Bugle newspaper.

Fans can look forward to the iconic character rekindling her relationship with Peter, as well as likely being able to play as MJ on side missions, with many details reportedly being unknown.

4) Venom

Marvel Venom the main Villian in Spider-Man 2

After a slew of films reintroducing Venom to fans, Venom’s iconic rage and symbiote infections are set to wreak havoc across New York as the character becomes the main Villain for the game.

Unlike the films, Eddie Brock has been confirmed to not be Venom within the video game version, leaving Insomniac to suggest to fans that Harry Osborn will become the villain in the series.

Despite using Venom as the main villain to promote the game, how Venom weaves into the two Spider-men’s webs looks to remain a mystery till closer to launch.

5) Kraven the Hunter

Insomniac Kraven the Hunter

With Kraven announced to be receiving his own film in 2024, Marvel have further thrown him into the spotlight joining the cast as the secondary main villain in Spider-Man 2.

Sergei Kravinoff, better known as Kraven the Hunter in the Marvel universe is set to begin his hunt in the Manhattan borough of New York, ultimately coming across the two Spider-men.

Insomniac have kept details brief, although have used Kraven as a key villain across marketing materials to promote the game.

6) Grizzly

Insomniac Grizzly

Maxwell Markham is set to be introduced to the PS5 game series as alter-ego Grizzly, making his debut as one of Kraven’s team of hunters targeting the super abilities of people in New York City.

7) Harry Osborn

Insomniac Harry Osborn

Peter Parker’s best friend is set to return in Spider-Man 2, this time with a suspected more significant role after he awakes from being incapacitated since the first game.

Similar to Miles, it appears Harry and Peter’s friendship is to be tested in new ways, with many theories suspecting that he will become the human host for the Venom symbiote.

8) Norman Osborn

Insomniac Norman Osborn

Norman has been called back as Mayor Of New York after taking time away to look after his son Harry Osborn following the tragic events of the first game.

As tensions arose during the Miles Morales game due to Harry still being contained, Insomniac has foreshadowed a darker future awaits this time around.

9) J. Jonah Jameson

Insomniac J. Jonah Jameson

The iconic fan-favorite J. Jonah Jameson known for his anger and comedic lines as former Daily Bugle Editor-in-Chief is set to return after his small role in the Miles Morales games as he wages war against his not-so-favorite superheroes.

10) Ganke Lee

Insomniac Ganke Lee

Ganke first appears in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, whereby Ganke is presented as Miles’ best friend as well as a tech whizz. In the latest release, he looks to join forces with Peter’s team bringing along his expertise.

11) Rio Morales

Rio Morales, otherwise known as Miles’ Mother looks to rejoin as City Council for New York as she looks to come to terms with Miles as he progresses as a Superhero.

After Miles’ father Jefferson Davis was killed in the first Marvel Spider-Man game, details of the single mother’s involvement are reported to be unknown.

12) Prowler

Aaron Davis the uncle of Miles Morales, has been detailed to follow on from his introduction in his nephew’s game. Fans have said they expect the two to reunite during Spider-Man 2 as Miles continues to develop and learn from his uncle.

13) Lizard

Geneticist Dr. Curt Connors created a reptilian serum and later became a Lizard, who has been an iconic villain character to Spider-man, making his debut in the 1960s.

It has been reported to be one of the targets of Kraven the Hunter due to his powerful abilities, as well as game footage showing he faces Miles and Peter at some point during the game.

14) Mister Negative

With Martin Li being revealed as supervillain Mister Negative in the first game and ultimately being defeated by Peter a return seemed unlikely. Insomniac has since confirmed the return in a trailer for Spider-Man 2 with his involvement unclear.

15) Wraith

Yuri Watanabe was a police captain in the NYPD during the first game, before DLC flipped the character to enter a darker journey leading her to run away after the first game.

She is set to return as a Vigilante under the alias Wraith with powers and further details being unknown.

16) Black Cat

Similar to Yuri, Felicia Hardy’s character shifted from a smaller role to be a key character in the DLC. After faking her own death, tricking Peter into her gaining the whole riches of the Maggia crime families, Black Cat later revealed she was alive.

having been in a previous relationship with Peter Parker when MJ and Peter were split up, the character looks set to return to cause further drama in the series.

17) Taskmaster

Taskmaster previously blasted into the plot through various explosive challenges for Peter to complete across NYC, leading to him ending up in Prison following a fight with Spider-man.

He is set to return in the latest release to cause even more havoc following the introduction of Miles.

18) Tombstone

The side villain and biker gang leader Tombstone is also set to return with Peter’s first game plot leaving him in prison, with further details unknown.

19) Shocker

Another secondary villain as part of the Sinister Six in the first game, Shocker has been confirmed to return in some capacity.

Aside from the characters themselves, the new facial designs have been continuing to spark controversy, with the facial models of all the main characters in the game leaving the community divided.