Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans thrilled the series’ most hated villain isn’t in the sequel

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been one of the most anticipated games of 2023.

Players are happy about Screwball’s absence from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, though some are questioning what happened to the annoying villain in the wake of Kraven’s hunt.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 expands the world of Insomniac Games’ web-slinging series by letting players control both Peter and Miles as they fight crime across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

But while the sequel gives players more to explore and brings back plenty of old characters alongside new ones, there’s one villain who is noticeably absent outside of a quick photograph: Screwball.

After appearing in the original Marvel’s Spider-Man and its DLC, The City That Never Sleeps, Screwball is completely omitted from the latest title. For many fans, that’s for the best.

Spider-Man 2 players wonder what happened to Screwball

As Reddit user Jeebus31 pointed out, while players may have issues with certain parts of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s story and gameplay, no one is complaining about the lack of Screwball.

Like in the comics, Screwball is a criminal and internet personality who documents her crime to her many followers in pursuit of attention. In the first game and its DLC, Screwball presented extra challenges for players to complete – all while endangering civilians to pressure Spider-Man into playing along with her tricks.

Her narcissistic and exaggerated personality frustrated many players, who really didn’t care for her antics. In a game whose major villains have deep backstories that explain why they ended up the way they are, Screwball stands out as particularly unsympathetic.

The voice acting also really sells the character as a nuisance who only cares about performing for her viewers, with one commenter saying, “I had to mute voices for those side missions…”

Based on the rest of the comments, it seems no one actually misses Screwball. Many even hope the character met a dark fate off-screen.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Screwball is relegated to a quick appearance on Kraven’s tablet at the start of the game. Since she was clearly on Kraven’s radar, some have jokingly hoped that the Hunter killed her.

Insomniac Games

“Would it be wrong to say I rooted for Kraven in that matchup?” said one commenter.

Others wished there was an option to confront Screwball during the section where Peter is corrupted by the symbiote. As one player said, “Black Suit Spider-Man would’ve killed her,” prompting another to reply, “and we would’ve supported his decision.”

Still, some are warning players not to tempt fate. After all, Screwball challenges were a big part of the first game’s DLC. While DLC isn’t confirmed for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 just yet, there’s a chance that, if we get it, Screwball will be back to mess with players once again.

