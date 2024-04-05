Ancient Coins are a valuable resource in Sea of Thieves, but they can be expensive. So, here’s how to get free Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves, to grab that adorable pet or new cosmetic as soon as possible.

One of the best things about Sea of Thieves is the ability to enjoy the entire game without spending anything. Sure, grabbing a few beautiful ship cosmetics or Ancient Coins can be rewarding, but with the right knowledge and tricks, you can get all these rewards for free.

So, to help you become a stunning Pirate Legend without spending real money, here’s how to get free Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves

Article continues after ad

How to get free Ancient Coins

Rare

The best way to get free Ancient Coins is by seeking out Ancient Skeletons or leveling up your Renown during the game’s Seasons.

Thankfully, Ancient Skeletons aren’t too hard to defeat, but they are tough to find as they’re extremely rare, despite spawning on any island, fort, or sea fort. It’s also worth mentioning that they have to be defeated within 20 seconds of their spawn, or they’ll disappear, so be sure to keep your eye out. If you do take one down, you’ll get between 100 to 800 Ancient Coins.

Article continues after ad

Defeating Ancient Skeletons is a great way to get some extra Ancient Coins, however, it’s not the most reliable way. This is owed to your Renown. As you level up during the game’s Seasons, you’ll be granted a few Ancient Coins. If you see a Cache you’ll get 25 Ancient Coins, and if you spot a Hoard, you’ll get 50.

Article continues after ad

How to farm Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves

As previously mentioned, Ancient Skeletons aren’t the most reliable way to get Ancient Coins. So, to farm Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves, we recommend heading into your current Season and working on increasing your Renown.

The best ways to do this are:

Completing Weekly, Monthly, and Seasonal Trials

Complete Daily Deeds

Participate in Special Events

It’s also worth noting that you’ll increase Renown with almost anything you do, so keep playing Sea of Thieves and keep an eye out for those Ancient Skeletons whenever you’re exploring. Do this, and you’ll grab plenty of Ancient Coins with ease.

Article continues after ad

For more Sea of Thieves content, check out our coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform? | How to get Sea of Thieves Twitch drops | How to fix Lavenderbeard error in Sea of Thieves | Does Sea of Thieves have couch co-op? | How to get all Curses