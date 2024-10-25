How to fix ‘Our level fastfile is different from the server’ error in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is here, but an error message is already causing some frustration. Luckily, we know how to solve the ‘our level fastfile is different from the server’ issue.

It wouldn’t be a COD launch without one or two error codes getting in the way of our fun. The good news is these rarely last long and there’s often a workaround players can use while the devs find a more permanent solution.

Currently, it’s the word salad of ‘our level fastfile is different from the server’ error causing all the trouble. Here’s how to fix this annoying message and get on with enjoying Black Ops 6.

How to fix ‘our level fastfile is different from the server’ error

To fix the problem, you simply need to reload the game. If the message happens again, close the Black Ops 3 app completely and boot up the game again.

To break it down in simple terms, the “fastfile server” error essentially means that there’s a connection error between your game and the server and you’re likely to also see the “update requires restart” message that many of us have become familiar with.

Activision We know it’s annoying, but there’s an easy fix.

Basically, this error isn’t game-breaking. It’s only likely to pop up once or twice, but not every time. So if it does, just keep trying the solutions above until it stops.

Chances are the developers are already hard at work on a fix and that the bug is just a teething issue for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. So, rest assured this won’t be something that bugs you for long.

