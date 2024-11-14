Black Ops 6 0x80832003 error explained & potential fixes

Being an online multiplayer game, Black Ops 6 can occasionally face some issues, stopping players from logging in and bringing up an error code – like 0x80832003.

Unfortunately for many, the 0x80832003 code is appearing countless times for fans, making experiencing the new season and Warzone impossible. Arguably worse though is the cause of this error, as it’s actually a temporary problem with the Xbox network, meaning for the most part, there’s no way you can fix the issue.

Article continues after ad

However, if the code is appearing multiple times over the course of a few hours then it could be an issue with your game or Xbox. If this is the case, there are a few ways you can try and fix the Black ops 6 0x80832003 error.

Potential fixes for the Black ops 6 0x80832003 error

Check the Xbox Status Page

Before attempting any fixes, the best step to take initially is to check the Xbox network status. If anything is down, it will show up here and you’ll be able to see if the issue is related to Xbox in general, or your console.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can check out the Xbox Status Page here.

As previously mentioned, the 0x80832003 code is related to an issue with the Xbox network. So, if the status page shows that everything is well, you’ll need to ensure your Xbox software is up to date.

Microsoft

To do this, follow the below steps:

Start up your Xbox and press the Xbox button. Head to Profile and System. Click Settings. Then select System. Choose Updates.

If an update is pending, you’ll be given the option to update your Xbox. Select Console Update Available and bring your console up to date.

Article continues after ad

Check your internet connection

While it may be a classic, there’s no denying that resting your router or ensuring you have a stable internet connection doesn’t work a lot of the time.

If all else fails we suggest switching your internet off and back on again, and running a speed checker test to ensure your Xbox is getting enough connection to log into Black Ops 6.

If all the above fixes don’t work and you’re still getting the error, the best thing to do is to wait a few more hours, or even a day to see if the network will be fixed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re still having no luck, then contact the Microsoft support team who will be able to either assist or squash the bug you’re experiencing.

So, that’s how to fix the 0x80832003 error. While restarting your Xbox or loading back into the game now it’s sorted, be sure to check out why you shouldn’t waste your Prestige Tokens on Season 1’s Battle Pass weapons or the best guns in Black Ops 6, so you can enter the game with a hefty bang.