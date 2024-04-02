Sea of Thieves: How to get all Curses

Sea of Thieves allows players to customize their characters in a variety of ways. Curses are one such cosmetic item in the game and here is how you can find them.

Sea of Thieves allows players to live their fantasy pirate life with their friends and what fun is a sea adventure without some customization options, be it for your ship or your character?

Curses allow you to customize your character’s body in the form of various effects such as Kraken ink flowing from your character’s eyes or covering your body in ultraviolet colors. The game has a total of seven Curses to unlock and there are certain things you need to do in order to earn them.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s a guide on how you can unlock every Curse in Sea of Thieves.

Contents

Blessing of Athena’s Fortune

Rare Pirate Lord blessing you to turn you into a ghost.

The Blessing of Athena’s Fortune or the Ghost Curse is a rare Curse that might take some time to unlock. Here is what you need to do:

Article continues after ad

First and foremost, you must join Guardians of Fortune which is a special faction available only to Pirate Legends .

which is a special faction available only to . To reach the Pirate Legend rank, you need to level up your reputation to level 50 in three trading companies that are Gold Hoarders, Merchant Alliance, and the Order of Souls.

that are You can earn reputation by selling loot to Trading Company Representatives on outposts or by increasing emissary levels of a Trading Company during voyages.

or by increasing emissary levels of a Trading Company during voyages. Once you have the title of the Pirate Legend you will need an Allegiance of 100 with the Guardians of Fortune. The best way to do this is by defeating Servants of the Flame ships as Guardians.

The best way to do this is by defeating Servants of the Flame ships as Guardians. Once this is done, you can access the Tavern of Legends inside the Pirate Legend Hideout . Once you’re inside the Tavern, you will find a bunch of ghostly pirates around the Athena Seal.

. Once you’re inside the Tavern, you will find a bunch of ghostly pirates around the Athena Seal. Step on the seal to receive the Blessing of Athena’s Fortune which will start a ritual.

which will start a ritual. Once the ritual is over, you will finally unlock the Curse along with a bunch of emotes exclusive to the Curse.

Curse of Sunken Sorrow

Rare Curse of Sunken Sorrow literally makes your character glow in the dark.

Curse of Sunken Sorrow gives your player blue eyes with a purple glow across your body and here is how you can unlock it:

Locate and collect 30 journals in the Sunken Kingdom accommodations , spread across each of the following shrines: Shrine of Hungering Shrine of the Coral Tomb Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune Shrine of Flooded Embrace Shrine of Ancient Tears

, spread across each of the following shrines: This will unlock the quest The Curse of the Sunken Kingdom . After this, purchase The Legend of the Sunken Kingdom from Larinna to begin a voyage visiting specific shrines.

. After this, purchase The Legend of the Sunken Kingdom from Larinna to begin a voyage visiting specific shrines. Ensure you have the required items such as The Forbidden Coral Chest, Gold Hoarders Medallion, Three Forbidden Keys, and the Mysterious Ancient Key from the Forbidden Coral Chest.

from the Forbidden Coral Chest. Complete the voyage and turn in the Mysterious Ancient Key to unlock a door and claim the Curse of Sunken Sorrow.

Curse of the Order

Rare

Curse of the Order or the Order of Souls Curse isn’t that fancy but it’s also quite easy to get. Here’s how you can unlock it:

Start by completing the questline The Cursed Rogue by visiting Madame Olivia in the Order of Souls tent at the Plunder Outpost.

by visiting Madame Olivia in the Order of Souls tent at the Plunder Outpost. Vote on the Tale Book and activate the Tall Tale Chronicle of Forgotten Lives to embark on a quest to defeat Captain Avery and obtain the Skeleton Key and Skeleton Chest.

to embark on a quest to Use the Enchanted Compass to locate Captain Briggsy and defeat her to acquire her skull.

Return to Madame Olivia to complete the Tall Tale and obtain the Curse of the Order from the Vanity Chest.

Shores of Gold Curse

Rare

Shores of Gold Curse is quite popular owing to its aesthetic appeal; however, it is very elusive so here is how you can get your hands on it:

Article continues after ad

Complete all nine original Tall Tales five times each to receive commendations and unlock the Seeker of Grand Adventure commendation.

and unlock the Seeker of Grand Adventure commendation. Finally, completing the fifth run-through of Shores of Gold will unlock the Shores of Gold Curse which will then be available in the Vanity Chest.

will unlock the Shores of Gold Curse which will then be available in the Vanity Chest. This curse is quite hard to get and may take around 30-35 hours to finish all nine Tall Tales.

Ashen Curse

Rare

Despite being a common Curse, the Ashen Curse is one of the best-looking Curse which covers your body in flame scars and gives you glowing, fiery eyes. Here’s how you can get it:

Begin by voting on the Heart of Fire Tall Tale inside the tavern at Morrow’s Peak, located next to Tallulah.

inside the tavern at Morrow’s Peak, located next to Tallulah. You will then need to complete the Blackwyche Reborn commendation , which is tied to the Heart of Fire Tall Tale to get the Ashen Curse.

, which is tied to the Heart of Fire Tall Tale to get the Ashen Curse. The Blackwyche Reborn commendation consists of completing all eight commendations associated with the Heart of Fire Tall Tale.

associated with the Heart of Fire Tall Tale. Most commendations are naturally completed during your first run of the Heart of Fire Tall Tale.

The remaining commendations, such as finding Stitcher Jim’s journals and completing the paths not taken in your initial run, require additional effort.

Jim’s five journals can be found hidden throughout locations visited during Heart of Fire Tall Tale , including Stitcher Jim’s hideout on Liar’s Backbone and within Captain Flameheart’s Lai r.

can be found hidden throughout locations visited during , including Stitcher Jim’s hideout on r. Locate and read all five journals to earn the Stitcher’s Schemes commendation .

. Upon completing all eight commendations, including finding the journals and completing the paths, you automatically unlock The Blackwyche Reborn commendation .

. You will finally be rewarded with the Ashen Curse for completing The Blackwyche Reborn commendation.

Requirements for Blackwyche Reborn Commendation:

The Liar’s Hideout: Discover Stitcher Jim’s Hideout on Liar’s Backbone.

Discover Stitcher Jim’s Hideout on Liar’s Backbone. The Path of the Eternal King: Traverse the path of the Eternal King within Flameheart’s Lair on Devil’s Thirst.

Traverse the path of the Eternal King within Flameheart’s Lair on Devil’s Thirst. The Path of the Forsaken Flame: Navigate the path of the Forsaken Flame within Flameheart’s Lair.

Navigate the path of the Forsaken Flame within Flameheart’s Lair. The Path of the Burning Heart: Conquer the path of the Burning Heart within Flameheart’s Lair.

Conquer the path of the Burning Heart within Flameheart’s Lair. The Fire Rises: Discover Stitcher Jim’s Chest of Rage within Flameheart’s Lair.

Discover Stitcher Jim’s Chest of Rage within Flameheart’s Lair. Stitcher’s Schemes: Locate all five of Stitcher Jim’s journals.

Locate all five of Stitcher Jim’s journals. Heart of Fire: Successfully complete the Tall Tale.

Successfully complete the Tall Tale. Saver of Souls: Complete the Tall Tale three times.

Legendary Curse

Rare

The Legendary Curse gives an ethereal glow to your eyes and the Legendary Mark on your body and here is how you can get your hands on it:

Getting this Curse is similar to the Ghostly Curse as all you have to do is reach Allegiance Level 105 with The Guardians of Fortune Faction.

Once this is done, you can buy the Legendary Curse from Legendary Luke in the Athena’s Fortune Hideout for 500,000 gold.

The Skeleton Curse

Rare You can do a series of commendations to unlock cosmetics for your Skeleton.

Introduced in Season 8, the Skeleton Curse might just be one of the coolest Curses as it turns your entire body into a skeleton. Here’s how you can unlock it:

Article continues after ad

Start by having a Reputation of level 75 with the Reaper’s Bones Trading Company and an Allegiance of level 100 with the Servants of the Flame faction.

and an Once this is done, you will be able to enter the Reaper’s Lair. Once there, go to the lowest chamber with a giant tree. In the middle of the room, a prompt will appear to kneel and begin the Ritual of the Flame.

Once there, go to the In the middle of the room, a prompt will appear to kneel and Once the ritual is over, you will transform into a Skeleton adding the Curse to your Vanity Chest.

For more Sea of Thieves content, check out our guides below:

Article continues after ad

Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform? | How to get Sea of Thieves Twitch drops | How to fix Lavenderbeard error in Sea of Thieves | Where to find Sea of Thieves Ashen Keys: Locations & how to use | Sea of Thieves server status