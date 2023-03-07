Best pirate games to play right now in 2023: Xbox, PS4, PC & more

Looking for a fantastic pirate video game to play on your Xbox, PC, Switch, PS4, or PS5? We’ve rounded up some of the best pirate games for you to check out, including some great multiplayer adventures.

Everyone has dreamed of being a charming pirate at some time in their lives. While that’s not entirely possible in this era, we can still live out our fantasies with some great pirate video games. However, with so many games to choose from, finding the best one for you can be a challenge.

We’ve hunted down the best pirate game for your Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, as well as the best multiplayer pirate games you just have to try. Here are the best pirate video games in 2023 so you can live out your best treasure-hunting life.

Best multiplayer pirate game: Sea of Thieves

Rare Enjoy being the mischievous pirate of your dreams with friends or alone.

Key Features

Multiplayer

Open World

PvP

Main and side quests

Combat combined with adventure

Customizable character and boat

Available on PC and Xbox

Playing a pirate game is always better with friends, and Sea of Thieves is the perfect title to achieve that. You’ll be able to sail the beautiful seas, dig for treasure, solve riddles, fight skeleton lords, and even take on other pirates in naval combat.

Sea of Thieves is best explored with others but it can be enjoyed solo or with up to three friends. Either way, you’ll have hours of fun in this great open-world pirate game – just be sure to look out for any Krakens, Ghost Ships, or Megalodons!

Best open-world pirate game: Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag

Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag is of the most famous pirate games out there.

Key Features

Expansive open-world

Meet historical pirate legends

Highly rated pirate game

Stealth-based combat

Over 20 hours of content

Available on PC / Switch / Console

Perhaps one of the most famous and popular pirate games ever made, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag is a must-play for those looking to sail the seas and be a treasure-hunting pirate, or even if you just love the history behind these outlaws.

It’s a fantastic and extremely extensive open-world title and makes for a pirate lover’s paradise, especially when meeting the likes of Blackbeard and Benjamin Hornigold. Essentially, embodied inside this fantastic open-world title is the history and nature of traditional pirates, all encased in the creation of a lawless republic and intense ship battles everywhere you go.

Best mobile pirate game: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG

HeroCraft

Key Features

Captain your own ship

Great sea battles

Customise ships

PvP options

Battle Krakens and Leviathans

Available on Mobile

Sure, the likes of Sea of Thieves and Black Flag are fantastic pirate games, but you can’t really enjoy them on the go unless you’re using a Nintendo Switch. So, for those who prefer a bit of mobile gaming, you just have to try out Tempest: Pirate Action RPG.

As the name suggests, you’ll be able to partake in immense pirate action, all while engaging in sea battles and destroying forts. It’s a wonderful portable adventure that’s perfect for any mobile gamer looking to live life on the seas.

Best Nintendo Switch pirate game: King of Seas

3DClouds Upgrade your boat and sail the seven seas to become the ultimate pirate in King of Seas.

Key Features

An ever-changing world

Hundreds of missions

Funny NPC’s to engage with

Main and side quests

Open world exploration

Available on PC / Switch / Console

While it’s worth noting you can play the likes of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag on your Nintendo Switch, the game is optimized for consoles and PCs, meaning the controls or design can fall a little flat. That’s why it’s so important to find a great Nintendo Switch pirate game, otherwise known as King of Seas.

Set in a dynamic, procedurally generated world, you’ll be able to live out your pirate dreams, upgrading your ship, sailing the beautiful waters, fighting enemies, and of course, looting every piece of treasure you can find. This is a fantastic pirate game for any platform, but it thrives on the Nintendo Switch.

Best pirate games for PS4 & PS5: Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Ubisoft The second pirate-inspired Assassin’s Creed game, only this time you’re not an Assassin.

Key Features

Similar style to Black Flag

Open world

Historically based environment

Main and side quests

Stealth-based combat

Land and sea battles

Available on PC / Switch / Console

Another fantastic pirate Assassin’s Creed game that will bring you on a relatively short journey through the life of the Templar, Shay Patrick Cormac. Essentially, although you’re playing a different character, this is a continuation of the style we see in Black Flag, so, chances are, if you like Black Flag then you’ll love this too.

It’s filled with open-world gameplay, hours of content, and some great clothing items to really dress your character up to be the best-looking pirate there. On top of that, the game has some great fights, both on land and on the sea using a beautiful ship, making it a perfect PS4 or PS5 pirate game.

Best pirate game on Xbox: GreedFall

Spiders Take a dip into magic while holding onto traditional pirate tropes with GreedFall.

Key Features

Includes magic and fantasy elements

Main story and side quests

Over 20 hours of content

Romance options

Well-written NPCs

Available on PC and Console

GreedFall might not be your typical pirate game but it’s also a perfect way to branch out into more fantasy settings while still capturing the awesome style and designs from the pirate era.

Ultimately, think of GreedFall as a pirate Witcher title, with all the grit, magic, and mystery you see in Witcher games combined with the weapons, design, and setting of a traditional pirate’s life. Needless to say, while this may be a little different from the likes of Black Flag or Sea of Thieves, one session with your Xbox and GreedFall and you’ll understand what all the fuss is about.

Best pirate game on PC: Blackwake

Mastfire Studios Pty Ltd Sea of Thieves but a little tougher.

Key Features

Open world

PvP

Hand-to-hand combat mixed with ship combat

Multiplayer and Co-op capabilities

Beautiful seas, skies, and ships

Tough but rewarding gameplay

Available on PC and Mac

Luckily, for PC players, there are tons of fantastic pirate games to enjoy, but one of the best is undeniably Blackwake.

Running and looking much like Sea of Thieves, Blackwake is the lesser-known multiplayer experience where the boats are more brutal and the seas more deadly. Imagine Sea of Thieves on a harder difficulty where the sole idea is to communicate effectively and destroy other ships. On top of this, Blackwake is much cheaper than Sea of Thieves, coming in a only $5, making it a great multiplayer experience for less.

So, those are the best pirate video games for your PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. While installing your next adventure, be sure to check out some of our other best lists for more game inspiration:

