Does Sea of Thieves have couch co-op? Local multiplayer explained

Sea of Thieves is an excellent multiplayer game but can you play locally in couch co-op with friends? We’ve got the answer right here.

Sea of Thieves is one of the most beloved pirate games on the market, and it’s finally setting sail onto PS5 in April 2024. While you can take on the open seas solo, it’s even more fun looting treasure, fishing, and fighting bosses like the Kraken with friends – but does Sea of Thieves have a local co-op option?

If you’re keen to get together with your buddies and play Sea of Thieves in the same room, we’ve got everything you need to know about whether or not couch co-op is included in the game right here.

Rare Sea of Thieves is a great multiplayer game.

Does Sea of Thieves have couch co-op?

Unfortunately no, Sea of Thieves doesn’t include couch co-op.

There is currently no way to play Sea of Thieves without being connected to the internet which is likely the reason behind split screen having never officially made its way to the game. If you want to join your friends in a pirate crew together the only option is to play online using your own copies of Sea of Thieves.

If you were hoping to play in a local co-op to just have Sea of Thieves’ open world to yourself, playing on the Safer Seas mode could be a good option as this creates a private server for you and your friends to sail freely without encountering any other players.

For more Sea of Thieves content, check out our guides below:

