Sea of Thieves A Pirate's Life: Release date, features, Pirates of the Caribbean story, Davey Jones, Jack Sparrow - Dexerto

Shiver me timbers, Sea of Thieves is getting a brand new Pirates of the Caribbean expansion called ‘A Pirate’s Life’ and there are some very popular characters heading to the Xbox exclusive game.

Microsoft’s joint E3 show between Xbox and Bethesda blew many fans away. From a closer look at Starfield, to the announcement of a new AAA title called RedFall from Bethesda, there was plenty to talk about after the event.

However, one of Microsoft Studios’ exclusive games stole our hearts for a few moments, as Jack Sparrow appeared in the world of Sea of Thieves for the very first time.

The game has done its best to keep people coming back for more, season after season, but A Pirate’s Life looks to be one of the most interesting expansions yet. Here, we look at six big things you should know about the next major patch on the high seas.

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life is free!

Let’s start with a very popular thing to say… All of this new content can be downloaded in Sea of Thieves entirely for free!

During the Xbox show, a huge Disney logo appeared to announce the crossover and many fans might have thought this expansion would be purchasable downloadable content. After all, microtransactions is a very popular feature for many developers out there in 2021 – with FIFA, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and other popular games capitalizing on the sale of cosmetics and new content.

Captain Jack Sparrow and Davey Jones are characters!

Pirates of the Caribbean is a famous Disney franchise for many reasons. Some might say it’s the love story between Elizabeth Swann and Will Turner, while others might say it’s the draw is the constant battle between pirates and the British Royal Navy.

However, one thing is for sure – the rivalry between the alive and dead, much like Sea of Thieves, is a massive hook for the movies. Look no further than Captain Jack Sparrow and Davey Jones for rivalries, too, as the two fight to the death on multiple occasions.

All of that is coming to our Xbox consoles and those on PC, because both of them will be characters in the next chapter of the Sea of Thieves story.

Not only that, but it looks like Calypso, Joshamee Gibbs, and others will also play a part.

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life release date

The Sea of Thieves ‘A Pirate’s Life’ expansion will be available on Xbox Game Pass and for those who have purchased the game, on June 22, 2021.

It is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC, with crossplay.

New map locations to discover

Based on the E3 2021 trailer, it looks like there’s going to be all sorts of new Sea of Thieves locations to explore.

Islands we have never seen before, colorful reefs, piles of new treasure, communities, and waterfalls have been revealed so far. Soon enough, we’ll be able to hop in and catch a glimpse ourselves!

New enemies

If the screenshot above tells us something, it’s that nobody has this game sussed out just yet. A load more Sea of Thieves enemies are on the horizon in A Pirate’s Life.

From an army of Davey Jones’ dead pirates to this rising statue from the ocean floor, there’s going to be a lot of challenges put in front of us this season. One enemy shown off in the trailer was a huge, evil, Clam that runs around trying to strike you, so it should be interesting to see how this all fits together.

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life story details

Last, but certainly not least, let’s run through what we know about the ‘A Pirate’s Life’ story.

Captain Jack Sparrow is under threat after stealing a treasure, and you first find him locked up in a cell. From there, there’s a darkness following him that may turn the world into shadow, so using expertise from Calypso, we’re going to have to navigate our way through dangerous waters.

Davey Jones will be the boss for this story, commanding his army of the dead to attack your ship.

That’s about all we could tell from the trailer, but go and see for yourself – we’ve embedded it below.

Sea of Thieves E3 2021 trailer

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life will be available on June 22, 2021 on Xbox and PC platforms.