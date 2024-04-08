All Sea of Thieves PS5 editions & pre-order bonuses

All Sea of Thieves PS5 editions & pre-order bonusesRare
Sea of Thieves is coming to PlayStation 5 soon, and here are all the editions you can choose from along with their pre-order bonuses.
After a six-year exclusive stint on Microsoft platforms (PC and Xbox consoles), Sea of Thieves will finally be released for PlayStation 5 in April. This means PS5 owners won’t have to wait long before they hop onto ships as pirates and explore the unknown from a first-person perspective in this game.
Sea of Thieves on PlayStation 5 will be available in more than one edition that offers various bonuses upon pre-ordering them. What’s even better is you also get access to a Closed Beta ahead of its launch if you pre-order any Sea of Thieves edition.
With that said, here are all the Sea of Thieves editions you can purchase on your PS5 console along with every pre-order bonus you get.
Sea of Thieves PS5 Standard Edition: Price & pre-order bonuses
The Standard Edition of Sea of Thieves on PS5 costs $39.99 and includes:
- Full game
- Closed Beta access ahead of launch
- Exclusive Pre-Order Weapons and Pet
Sea of Thieves PS5 Deluxe Edition: Price & pre-order bonuses
The Deluxe Edition of Sea of Thieves on PS5 costs $49.99 and includes:
- All Standard Edition features
- Ocean Crawler cosmetics
- Collector’s Thunderous Fury ship items
- Shrouded Ghost Hunter Blunderbuss
- 10,000 Gold
Sea of Thieves PS5 Premium Edition: Price & pre-order bonuses
The Premium Edition of Sea of Thieves on PS5 costs $59.99 and includes:
- All Deluxe Edition features
- Dark Warsmith Ship Set / Costume
- Season 12 Plunder Pass
- 5-Days Early Access
- Diabolical Dog Pet
Sea of Thieves on PlayStation 5 will launch with the release of Season 12 on April 30, 2024, with a bunch of new content like weapons and tools.
