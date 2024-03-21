Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform? How to play crossplay on PS5, Xbox and PC

Sea of Thieves is very popular for multiplayer, but can you play the game cross-platform? Here’s everything you should know regarding Sea of Thieves and cross-platform play.

Sea of Thieves players are finding endless treasures on the high seas, as well as exploring many deserted islands, but they need to have some friends join in on the adventure.

If your group happens to all be playing on different platforms, however, you’ll want to know whether Sea of Thieves has cross-platform play before you can begin sailing the open seas.

Sea of Thieves is set to release on PlayStation 5 on April 30 but does that mean that PS5 players can enjoy the cross-platform feature as well?

Here’s everything you need to know about crossplay features in Sea of Thieves.

Contents

Rare Sea of Thieves has endless amounts of missions for you and your friends to take part in.

Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform between PS5, Xbox and PC

Yes, Sea of Thieves is cross-platform across PS5, Xbox and PC. This means that you’ll be able to link up with friends across platforms to take on anything that the Sea of Thieves has in store.

That being said, you can also disable the cross-platform feature. A lot of console players prefer to keep it disabled since the PC version of Sea of Thieves is loaded with cheaters. The anti-cheat system in the game is quite barebones and doesn’t really detect all the cheats.

As well as being able to play cross-platform with friends, you can also use the cross-save feature, meaning that you can continue with your progress and character regardless of whether you want to play on PS5, Xbox, or PC platforms. This is because whether you’re playing on Steam, PlayStation, or on Xbox itself, a Microsoft account is required to sign in.

How to use crossplay in Sea of Thieves on PS5, Xbox and PC

Unlike other games that require you to tinker with some settings to enable crossplay, Sea of Thieves has a rather simple method in order to play cross-platform and is enabled from the get-go.

All you need to do to get started is to add your friends through the in-game menus to be able to join a lobby with them.

Rare / Microsoft You’ll be able to invite friends to your game through this screen when planning your next adventure.

How to add friends in Sea of Thieves

To add friends in Sea of Thieves, you’ll need to make sure that they’re added via the Xbox App, regardless of which platform you’re playing on. To do this on PC, follow these steps:

How to add friends on PC

From the Xbox app on Windows, head to the ‘Social‘ tab located at the top-left of your screen. Click the ‘Search for people‘ box and type in your friend’s name. They’ll then appear in a list below. Click on their name, and their profile will pop up. At the far right of the screen, you’ll see ‘Add Friend‘. Click that.

How to add friends on Xbox

Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the menu and scroll to the second icon of two people at the top of the menu. Select that. From here, if you’ve played a game with your friend recently, look under the ‘Recently played with‘ tab, where you’ll be able to add them. Alternatively, you can search for them via the ‘Find someone‘ option.

How to add friends on PS5

Press the PS button on your DualSense controller and select Game Base. Head to the Friends Tab and search for players. Input a player’s real name or online ID and click on Add Friend.

Once you’ve completed these steps, you’ll be able to invite your friend to your game from the lobby screen by selecting the button for ‘Invite Friends’. You’ll then just need to select their name from the window that appears, and voilà – it’s time to sail the seas!

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about cross-platform play in Sea of Thieves.

