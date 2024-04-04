All Sea of Thieves Trophies & Achievements

There are plenty of Trophies & Achievements in Sea of Thieves and here’s a full list of them all across Xbox and PlayStation.

Sea of Thieves is sailing onto PS5 in April 2024 after being exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC since 2018, and there’s a lot of great pirate-themed content for new players to enjoy including fishing, boss fights, and hunting for treasure. As you progress through the game you’ll also be unlocking Trophies and Achievements.

Here’s a full rundown of all the Trophies & Achievements you can obtain in Sea of Thieves, including the coveted Platinum Trophy for PS5.

Article continues after ad

Rare There are over 200 Trophies & Achievements for players to get in Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves base Trophies & Achievements

There are 60 base Trophies & Achievements in Sea of Thieves, including the Platinum Trophy which can be unlocked once you’ve gathered the rest. It’s also important to note that your progress should carry over from Xbox and Steam after logging into your MSFT account on PS5 so you can unlock the Platinum automatically as long as you’ve got the base Achievements on other platforms.

Article continues after ad

You can find the full list below:

Pirate Perfectionist – Become the Pirate Perfection. (Platinum) Bone-Cronch – Kill a skeleton while it’s ‘cronching’ on a banana. A Titanic Ensemble – Give your ship a Captain’s send-off by playing a song aboard it while it sinks. Dead Pirates DO Tell Tales – Use Pirate Chat to communicate with another dead pirate on the Ferry of the Damned. Hold My Grog! – Launch yourself from a ship’s cannon onto another ship. I Don’t See Your Ship – Take part in the sinking of another crew’s ship. Laden With Treasure – Have 20 chests in your crew’s possession… at the same time! I’m On A Whole New Adventure – Vote for and begin a voyage put forward by one of your crew. You Can Always Trust the Untrustworthy – Cash in a stolen Captain’s Chest. When You’re a Professional Pirate – Earn 10 Commendations. Tactical Chunder – Throw vomit on an opposing pirate while they’re wielding a sword. Now Bring Me That Horizon – Set sail for the first time. Full Billow – Sail with all sails fully to the wind. Handbrake Turn – Change course by dropping anchor while the ship’s wheel is at full lock. I Wanna Be a Pirate! – Increase your reputation level with a Trading Company for the first time. Shopping for a Promotion – Purchase your first Trading Company Promotion. I’ll Drink to That – Enjoy a tankard of grog with another crew at an Outpost. What Shall We Do With a Drunken Sailor? – Vomit for the first time. BeMorePirate – Purchase a new hook, peg leg, eyepatch and hat from the Clothing Shop. Aye of Reach – Purchase a new Eye of Reach from the Weaponsmith. Blundarrrrbuss – Purchase a new blunderbuss from the Weaponsmith. Colourful Sails – Purchase a new ship customisation from the Shipwright. You Fight Like a Merchant – Block a melee attack, then strike your opponent within five seconds. How Appropriate! You Fight Like a Chicken – Have an attack blocked by an opponent, then be hit by them within five seconds. But You Have Heard of Me? – Purchase the Promotion at Reputation Level 25 in any Trading Company. Self-Entitled – Own 10 Pirate Titles. In Good Company – Upgrade a Trading Company item to its maximum. Did Everyone See That? – Use a heavy attack to knock a member of another crew off their ship. Become Pirate Legend – Become a Pirate Legend. Ignoring the Rules of Engagement – Kill an opponent from behind with a blunderbuss. Kraken Good Job – Be victorious in a Kraken encounter and live to tell the tale! Perfect Dark – Sail through a storm with no lights during the night. Friends Not Foe – Perform the pirate salute gesture to befriend someone in-game. It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me – Complete a Gold Hoarders Voyage. Master Gold Hoarder – Purchase the Master Gold Hoarder Promotion from the Gold Hoarders Trading Company. Taking Orders – Complete an Order of Souls Voyage. Master of the Order – Purchase the Master of the Order Promotion from the Order of Souls Trading Company. I Am Not Obsessed With Treasure – Complete a Merchant Alliance Voyage. Master Merchant – Purchase the Master Merchant Promotion from the Merchant Alliance Trading Company. Dining With the Stars – Cook a piece of food on a campfire at night. Well Done! – Burn a piece of food. Not So Well Done – Become sick from undercooked food. Five a Day – Eat at least one piece of every kind of fruit. Collector of Legendary Treasures – Find and sell at least one of each Legendary Treasure. Golden Ticket – Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Gold Hoarders. Ship of Souls – Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Order of Souls. Trade Ambassador – Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Merchant Alliance. For Athena – Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for Athena’s Fortune. The Reaping Begins – Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Reaper’s Bones. O Captain! – Set sail on a Captained Ship as one of the crew. A Crewed Wisdom – Read another crew’s Captain’s Logbook. The Art Collector – Place 15 trinkets aboard a Captained ship all at once. Ready for the Next Time – Save a fully-decorated, Captained ship in the Ship Customisation Chest and Ship Flag Box. Chasing the Horizon – Spend 10 days at sea aboard a Captained ship, either as the Captain or as one of the crew. That’s ‘Captain’, Mate… – Set Sail as Captain of Adventure for the first time. Just Getting Started – Complete all 3 Tutorials. Voyager of Gold – Complete A dive Voyage for GH. Voyager of the Soul – Complete a dive Voyage for OOS. Voyager for the Alliance – Complete a dive Voyage for MA Legendary Plunge – Complete a dive Voyage for Athena’s Fortune.

Additional Trophies & Achievements

There are also additional Trophies & Achievements you can earn in Sea of Thieves, however, if you’re keen to get the Platinum you only need to unlock the base ones mentioned above.

Article continues after ad

If you’re aiming for a true completionist run though, you can find details about every additional PS5 & Xbox Trophy and Achievement in the table below:

Trophy / Achievement Description Legends – “Cronch” Eat a banana, skin and all. Legends – “The Greatest Race in History” Sail in the same direction as a nearby ship without firing shots at each other. Legends – “This is Unacceptable!” Either give a chest away to another crew or have it stolen from you and cashed in. Legends – “The Skullduggers” Play the same shanty in a band of five pirates. Seeker of Lost Maps Receive the Commendation for purchasing 250 X Marks the Spot Voyages. Golden Voyager Receive the Commendation for completing 250 Gold Hoarder Voyages. Sailor of the Gold Horizon Receive the Commendation for sailing 1,000 nautical miles on Gold Hoarders Voyages. Hoarder of Barnacled Gold Receive the Commendation for selling 300 Shipwrecked Chests. Keeper of a Glittering Hoard Receive the Commendation for earning 150,000 gold from Gold Hoarders Voyages. Hoarder of the Captain’s Gold Receive the Commendation for selling 360 Captain’s Chests. Merchant Adventurer Receive the Commendation for purchasing 250 Merchant Alliance contracts. Merchant Voyager Receive the Commendation for completing 250 Merchant Alliance Voyages. Sailor of the Merchant Alliance Receive the Commendation for sailing 1,000 nautical miles on Merchant Alliance Voyages. Black Powder Merchant Receive the Commendation for delivering 100 Gunpowder Kegs on time. Merchant Forager Receive the Commendation for delivering 50 Fruit Crates on time. Gilded Merchant Receive the Commendation for earning 150,000 gold from Merchant Alliance Voyages. Seeker of Lost Souls Receive the Commendation for purchasing 250 Cursed Captain Bounty contracts. Voyager of Lost Souls Receive the Commendation for completing 250 Order of Souls Voyages. Sailor of the Whispering Bones Receive the Commendation for sailing 1,000 nautical miles on Order of Souls Voyages. Hunter of Cursed Captains Receive the Commendation for defeating 1,000 Skeleton Captains. Mercenary of the Ancient Order Receive the Commendation for earning 150,000 gold from Order of Souls Voyages. Master Hunter of Villainous Skulls Receive the Commendation for selling 360 Villainous Skulls. Another Pirate’s Treasure Deliver a piece of treacherous loot to The Hunter’s Call. Night Bite Deliver a luminescent fish to The Hunter’s Call. A Rare Delicacy Deliver a rare coloured fish to The Hunter’s Call. Meat and Greet Deliver every kind of cooked meat to The Hunter’s Call. Hunter of Trophy Fish Receive the Commendation for delivering 25 Trophy Fish to The Hunter’s Call. Hook, Line and Sinker Deliver at least one of every kind of fish to The Hunter’s Call. Legendary Hunter of the Sea of Thieves Receive the Commendation for completing 57 Grade 5 Hunter’s Call Commendations. Master of the Hunters Purchase the Master Hunter Promotion from The Hunter’s Call Trading Company. The Shroudbreaker Complete ‘The Shroudbreaker’ Tall Tale. The Cursed Rogue Complete ‘The Cursed Rogue’ Tall Tale. The Legendary Storyteller Complete ‘The Legendary Storyteller’ Tall Tale. Stars of a Thief Complete the ‘Stars of a Thief’ Tall Tale. Wild Rose Complete the ‘Wild Rose’ Tall Tale. The Art of the Trickster Complete ‘The Art of the Trickster’ Tall Tale. The Fate of the Morningstar Complete ‘The Fate of the Morningstar’ Tall Tale. Revenge of the Morningstar Complete the ‘Revenge of the Morningstar’ Tall Tale. The Shores of Gold Complete ‘The Shores of Gold’ Tall Tale. A Sunken Legacy Receive all Commendations for ‘The Shroudbreaker’ Tall Tale. Fateful Memories Receive all Commendations for ‘The Cursed Rogue’ Tall Tale. Sea of Dreams Receive all Commendations for ‘The Legendary Storyteller’ Tall Tale. The Stolen Sky Receive all Commendations for the ‘Stars of a Thief’ Tall Tale. Always Yours Receive all Commendations for the ‘Wild Rose’ Tall Tale. The Trickster’s Folly Receive all Commendations for ‘The Art of the Trickster’ Tall Tale. The Unbroken Bond Receive all Commendations for ‘The Fate of the Morningstar’ Tall Tale. The Morningstar Rises Receive all Commendations for ‘The Revenge of the Morningstar’ Tall Tale. Seeker of Grand Adventure Receive all Commendations for all the Shores of Gold Tall Tales. Smile, you son of a… That shark bit off more than it could chew, when it chose to mess with you. A Spectrum of Shadows Defeat each colour of Shadow of Fate. Summoning the Damned Activate the Fort of the Damned by lighting all six Flames of Fate and sacrificing a Ritual Skull. Defeating the Damned Clear the Fort of the Damned of all enemies. Banishing the Damned Clear the Fort of the Damned of all enemies, 10 times. The Seabound Soul Complete The Seabound Soul Fire and Ash Complete all commendations for The Seabound Soul Tome of Curses I Sell the Tome of Curses I. Tome of Curses II Sell the Tome of Curses II. Tome of Curses III Sell the Tome of Curses III. Tome of Curses IV Sell the Tome of Curses IV. Tome of Curses V Sell the Tome of Curses V. Tome of Curses Collector Sell all 5 Tomes of Curses. Tome of Power I Sell the Tome of Power I. Tome of Power II Sell the Tome of Power II. Tome of Power III Sell the Tome of Power III. Tome of Power IV Sell the Tome of Power IV. Tome of Power V Sell the Tome of Power V. Tome of Power Collector Sell all 5 Tomes of Power. Unto the Horizon Complete the Maiden Voyage Tome of Fire I Sell the Tome of Fire I. Tome of Fire II Sell the Tome of Fire II. Tome of Fire III Sell the Tome of Fire III. Tome of Fire IV Sell the Tome of Fire IV. Tome of Fire V Sell the Tome of Fire V. Tome of Fire Collector Sell all 5 Tomes of Fire. Tome of Resurrection I Sell the Tome of Resurrection I. Tome of Resurrection II Sell the Tome of Resurrection II. Tome of Resurrection III Sell the Tome of Resurrection III. Tome of Resurrection IV Sell the Tome of Resurrection IV. Tome of Resurrection V Sell the Tome of Resurrection V. Tome of Resurrection Collector Sell all 5 Tomes of Resurrection. Heart of Fire Complete Heart of Fire The Blackwyche Reborn Complete all commendations for Heart of Fire So… Many… Chests! Be promoted to level 75 with the Gold Hoarders. Taking Heads Be promoted to level 75 with the Order of Souls. Deliverance Be promoted to level 75 with the Merchant Alliance. Legen… Wait for it… Dary! Be promoted to level 20 with Athena’s Fortune. You Reap What You See Be promoted to level 75 with the Reaper’s Bones. Gold Hoarder Incarnate Represent the Gold Hoarders in the Captain Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, 5 times. The Order’s Finest Represent the Order of Souls in the Grandee Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, 5 times. Employee of the Month Represent the Merchant Alliance in the Admiral Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, 5 times. Athena’s Greatest Represent Athena’s Fortune in the Legend Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, 5 times. Feeding the Flame Represent the Reaper’s Bones in the Master Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, 5 times. Banisher of the Spectral Flame Defeat the ghost of the Burning Blade 10 times! Scourge of the Damned Defeat 500 ghost ships! Hunter of Captain Grimm Defeat Captain Grimm 5 times Hunter of Red Ruth Defeat Red Ruth 5 times Hunter of Old Horatio Defeat Old Horatio 5 times Hunter of Warden Chi Defeat Warden Chi 5 times We Don’t Need Maps Find a Vault Key using only 1 piece of Torn Map Parchment. Golden Retriever Open three Treasure Vaults with gold vault keys. No Mound Left Behind Pick up all the mounds of gold inside a Treasure Vault. Wreckless Pursuit The cargo of old Merchant crews, recovered without all their clues! Get Wrecked The Merchants trade on many routes. Along each, you found sunken loot! Many, Many Manifests You sailed out on Merchant quests for 5 Revered Manifests! The Legend of Glitterbeard Discover the final message left behind by Glitterbeard. Convenient Stores Supplies from the Merchants will save you a wait. Buy every Resource and Commodity Crate! A Pirate’s Life Complete ‘A Pirate’s Life’ Mist and Memory Complete all commendations for ‘A Pirate’s Life’ The Sunken Pearl Complete ‘The Sunken Pearl’ Pearl in the Dark Complete all Commendations for ‘The Sunken Pearl’ Captains of the Damned Complete ‘Captains of the Damned’ Captain of Haunted Waters Complete ‘Captain of Haunted Waters’ Dark Brethren Complete ‘Dark Brethren’ Fortress of Sorrow Complete ‘Fortress of Sorrow’ Lords of the Sea Complete ‘Lords of the Sea’ An Eternal Pirate Life Complete all Commendations for ‘Lords of the Sea’ A Pirate’s Life for Me Complete all Commendation for ‘Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life’ Tall Tales. Mystery of Hungering Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of Hungering Commendation Mystery of Flooded Embrace Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of Flooded Embrace Commendation Mystery of Ocean’s Fortune Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune Commendation Mystery of the Coral Tomb Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of the Coral Tomb Commendation Mystery of Ancient Tears Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of Ancient Tears Commendation Mystery of Tribute Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of Tribute Commendation Sunken Kingdom Marauder Complete the Marauder of the Sunken Kingdom Commendation Seeker of the Sea Complete the Seeker of the Sea Commendation Legend of the Sunken Kingdom Complete ‘Legend of the Sunken Kingdom’ Stolen Secrets Steal a map bundle from another crew Who Needs A Bigger Boat? Attack a Megalodon or Kraken using a Cannon Rowboat Night-Time Spectacular Set off a display of five or more fireworks at night Tribute Seat Take a seat on the Goldhoarders Throne Sleepover Sleep in a bed on another crew’s ship Critical Roll Roll a natural 20 using the Roll a D20 emote Hider of Secret Treasures Bury valuable treasures for safe keeping Master Cartographer Dontate Treasure Stash maps to a Quest Board Seeker of Pirate Plunder Uncover valuable treasures buried by other pirate crews Beholder of Buried Treasures Complete all Buried Treasures Commendations What’s Yours Is Mine Opened a Sea Fort Treasury Master Burglar Discover 100 secret stashed treasures of a Sea Fort From Whence They Came Defeat 250 Sea Fort Phantoms Veil Seeker Completed 100 Legend of the Veil Quests Legendary Loot Seller Sold 500 Legendary Treasures True Legend Complete 25 Legend of the Veil Voyages as a Grade 5 Athena Emissary. The Quartermaster Stock your ship with each type of supply from the Shipwright A Veteran Voyager Complete 30 Captains Voyages aboard a Captained ship A Touch of Class Hand in 200 treasure items to the Sovereigns Spared No Expense Purchase a Cherished Trinket A Professional Pirate Unlock a Legendary Title by progressing your Pirate Milestones A Seasoned Ship Unlock a Legendary Ship Title by porgressing your Ship Milestones A Fleeting Fancy Own 15 ships You Gotta Fight Win your first fight in the battle for the Sea of Thieves A Sunken Century Sink 100 Faction ships in the Battle for the Sea of Thieves Nigh Unsinkable! Earn an Allegiance Streak of 4 for either Faction. Blessing of Athena’s Fortune Receive the Blessing of Athena’s Fortune Ritual of the Flame Undergo the Ritual of the Flame Getting A Head Uncover a Skull of Destiny Hot-Headed Use a Skull of Destiny to begin 3 Fort of the Damned events Fortune-ate Outcome Conquer 3 Forts of Fortune A Favour for the Flame Hand in 30 Reaper’s Chests or Reaper’s Bounties Favour the Bold Hand in 30 Chests of Fortune The Journey to Mêlée Island Complete ‘The Journey to Mêlée Island’ Commendation Mêlée Island Investigator Complete all Commendations for ‘The Journey to Mêlée Island’ The Quest for Guybrush Complete ‘The Quest for Guybrush’ Commendation Legendary Trial Master Complete all Commendations for ‘The Quest for Guybrush’ The Lair of LeChuck Complete The Lair of LeChuck Do the Monkey! Complete all Commendations for ‘The Lair of LeChuck’ Legend of Monkey Island Complete all Commendations for ‘The Legend of Monkey Island’ Tall Tales Guild Initiate Set sail on a ship enrolled in a Guild to which you belong Sworn Guild Captain Pledge a Captained Ship to a Guild Emissary of Guilds Become a Guild Emissary for the first time for a Guild to which you belong Distinguished Guild Member Set sail representing a Guild you are a member of with Distinction 1 or higher Legendary Guild Cannoneer Complete all ‘Cannoneer’ Guild Commendations Legendary Guild Navigator Complete all ‘Navigator’ Guild Commendations Legendary Guild Helm Complete all ‘Helm’ Guild Commendations Distinguished Guild Legend Complete ‘Distinguished’ Guild Commendations. Master of Siren Song Awarded the Commendation ‘Seeker of The Siren Song Grade 5’ Liberator of Siren Song Awarded the Commendation ‘Sentry of the Siren Song Grade 5’ Sacrifice of Siren Song Sink a ship carrying the Skull of Siren Song Novice of Siren Song Awarded the Commendation ‘Savior of the Siren Song Grade 1’ Guardian of Siren Song Awarded the Commendation ‘Savior of the Siren Song Grade 5’ Seeking Sanctuary Pay a visit to the beautiful Sanctuary Outpost. Port of Call Pay a visit to the sprawling Port Merrick. The Wonder of Plunder Pay a visit to the towering Plunder Outpost. Be In-Spired Pay a visit to the unforgettable Ancient Spire Outpost. A Wild Excursion Pay a visit to the imposing Dagger Tooth Outpost. Pay Your Respects Pay a visit to the mysterious Galleon’s Grave Outpost. Pirate of Distinction Earn a Distinction For Any Trading Company Rib Roast Defeat an Ashen Lord with the Double Barrel Pistol. Title Fight Defeat a Skeleton Lord with a ranged throwing knife attack. Krack Shot Hit a Kraken tentacle with scattershot. A Clash of Bones Defeat an enemy Bone Caller Skeleton with your own Bone Caller Skeleton. Smooth Landing Use the Horn of Fair Winds to avoid fall damage from a great height. Walk the Line Travel 5 km walking along harpoon tightropes. This One’s To Go Use a zipline while carrying a treasure chest on your back. Legendary Guild Chef Complete all ‘Chef’ Guild Commendations.

For more Sea of Thieves content, check out our coverage below:

Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform? | How to get Sea of Thieves Twitch drops | How to fix Lavenderbeard error in Sea of Thieves | Does Sea of Thieves have couch co-op? | How to get all Curses