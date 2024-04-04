GamingSea of Thieves

All Sea of Thieves Trophies & Achievements

There are plenty of Trophies & Achievements in Sea of Thieves and here’s a full list of them all across Xbox and PlayStation.

Sea of Thieves is sailing onto PS5 in April 2024 after being exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC since 2018, and there’s a lot of great pirate-themed content for new players to enjoy including fishing, boss fights, and hunting for treasure. As you progress through the game you’ll also be unlocking Trophies and Achievements.

Here’s a full rundown of all the Trophies & Achievements you can obtain in Sea of Thieves, including the coveted Platinum Trophy for PS5.

An image of Sea of Thieves gameplay featuring a Kraken attacking a ship.Rare
There are over 200 Trophies & Achievements for players to get in Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves base Trophies & Achievements

There are 60 base Trophies & Achievements in Sea of Thieves, including the Platinum Trophy which can be unlocked once you’ve gathered the rest. It’s also important to note that your progress should carry over from Xbox and Steam after logging into your MSFT account on PS5 so you can unlock the Platinum automatically as long as you’ve got the base Achievements on other platforms.

You can find the full list below:

  1. Pirate Perfectionist – Become the Pirate Perfection. (Platinum)
  2. Bone-Cronch – Kill a skeleton while it’s ‘cronching’ on a banana.
  3. A Titanic Ensemble – Give your ship a Captain’s send-off by playing a song aboard it while it sinks.
  4. Dead Pirates DO Tell Tales – Use Pirate Chat to communicate with another dead pirate on the Ferry of the Damned.
  5. Hold My Grog! – Launch yourself from a ship’s cannon onto another ship.
  6. I Don’t See Your Ship – Take part in the sinking of another crew’s ship.
  7. Laden With Treasure – Have 20 chests in your crew’s possession… at the same time!
  8. I’m On A Whole New Adventure – Vote for and begin a voyage put forward by one of your crew.
  9. You Can Always Trust the Untrustworthy – Cash in a stolen Captain’s Chest.
  10. When You’re a Professional Pirate – Earn 10 Commendations.
  11. Tactical Chunder – Throw vomit on an opposing pirate while they’re wielding a sword.
  12. Now Bring Me That Horizon – Set sail for the first time.
  13. Full Billow – Sail with all sails fully to the wind.
  14. Handbrake Turn – Change course by dropping anchor while the ship’s wheel is at full lock.
  15. I Wanna Be a Pirate! – Increase your reputation level with a Trading Company for the first time.
  16. Shopping for a Promotion – Purchase your first Trading Company Promotion.
  17. I’ll Drink to That – Enjoy a tankard of grog with another crew at an Outpost.
  18. What Shall We Do With a Drunken Sailor? – Vomit for the first time.
  19. BeMorePirate – Purchase a new hook, peg leg, eyepatch and hat from the Clothing Shop.
  20. Aye of Reach – Purchase a new Eye of Reach from the Weaponsmith.
  21. Blundarrrrbuss – Purchase a new blunderbuss from the Weaponsmith.
  22. Colourful Sails – Purchase a new ship customisation from the Shipwright.
  23. You Fight Like a Merchant – Block a melee attack, then strike your opponent within five seconds.
  24. How Appropriate! You Fight Like a Chicken – Have an attack blocked by an opponent, then be hit by them within five seconds.
  25. But You Have Heard of Me? – Purchase the Promotion at Reputation Level 25 in any Trading Company.
  26. Self-Entitled – Own 10 Pirate Titles.
  27. In Good Company – Upgrade a Trading Company item to its maximum.
  28. Did Everyone See That? – Use a heavy attack to knock a member of another crew off their ship.
  29. Become Pirate Legend – Become a Pirate Legend.
  30. Ignoring the Rules of Engagement – Kill an opponent from behind with a blunderbuss.
  31. Kraken Good Job – Be victorious in a Kraken encounter and live to tell the tale!
  32. Perfect Dark – Sail through a storm with no lights during the night.
  33. Friends Not Foe – Perform the pirate salute gesture to befriend someone in-game.
  34. It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me – Complete a Gold Hoarders Voyage.
  35. Master Gold Hoarder – Purchase the Master Gold Hoarder Promotion from the Gold Hoarders Trading Company.
  36. Taking Orders – Complete an Order of Souls Voyage.
  37. Master of the Order – Purchase the Master of the Order Promotion from the Order of Souls Trading Company.
  38. I Am Not Obsessed With Treasure – Complete a Merchant Alliance Voyage.
  39. Master Merchant – Purchase the Master Merchant Promotion from the Merchant Alliance Trading Company.
  40. Dining With the Stars – Cook a piece of food on a campfire at night.
  41. Well Done! – Burn a piece of food.
  42. Not So Well Done – Become sick from undercooked food.
  43. Five a Day – Eat at least one piece of every kind of fruit.
  44. Collector of Legendary Treasures – Find and sell at least one of each Legendary Treasure.
  45. Golden Ticket – Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Gold Hoarders.
  46. Ship of Souls – Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Order of Souls.
  47. Trade Ambassador – Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Merchant Alliance.
  48. For Athena – Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for Athena’s Fortune.
  49. The Reaping Begins – Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Reaper’s Bones.
  50. O Captain! – Set sail on a Captained Ship as one of the crew.
  51. A Crewed Wisdom – Read another crew’s Captain’s Logbook.
  52. The Art Collector – Place 15 trinkets aboard a Captained ship all at once.
  53. Ready for the Next Time – Save a fully-decorated, Captained ship in the Ship Customisation Chest and Ship Flag Box.
  54. Chasing the Horizon – Spend 10 days at sea aboard a Captained ship, either as the Captain or as one of the crew.
  55. That’s ‘Captain’, Mate… – Set Sail as Captain of Adventure for the first time.
  56. Just Getting Started – Complete all 3 Tutorials.
  57. Voyager of Gold – Complete A dive Voyage for GH.
  58. Voyager of the Soul – Complete a dive Voyage for OOS.
  59. Voyager for the Alliance – Complete a dive Voyage for MA
  60. Legendary Plunge – Complete a dive Voyage for Athena’s Fortune.

Additional Trophies & Achievements

There are also additional Trophies & Achievements you can earn in Sea of Thieves, however, if you’re keen to get the Platinum you only need to unlock the base ones mentioned above.

If you’re aiming for a true completionist run though, you can find details about every additional PS5 & Xbox Trophy and Achievement in the table below:

Trophy / AchievementDescription
Legends – “Cronch”Eat a banana, skin and all.
Legends – “The Greatest Race in History”Sail in the same direction as a nearby ship without firing shots at each other.
Legends – “This is Unacceptable!”Either give a chest away to another crew or have it stolen from you and cashed in.
Legends – “The Skullduggers”Play the same shanty in a band of five pirates.
Seeker of Lost MapsReceive the Commendation for purchasing 250 X Marks the Spot Voyages.
Golden VoyagerReceive the Commendation for completing 250 Gold Hoarder Voyages.
Sailor of the Gold HorizonReceive the Commendation for sailing 1,000 nautical miles on Gold Hoarders Voyages.
Hoarder of Barnacled GoldReceive the Commendation for selling 300 Shipwrecked Chests.
Keeper of a Glittering HoardReceive the Commendation for earning 150,000 gold from Gold Hoarders Voyages.
Hoarder of the Captain’s GoldReceive the Commendation for selling 360 Captain’s Chests.
Merchant AdventurerReceive the Commendation for purchasing 250 Merchant Alliance contracts.
Merchant VoyagerReceive the Commendation for completing 250 Merchant Alliance Voyages.
Sailor of the Merchant AllianceReceive the Commendation for sailing 1,000 nautical miles on Merchant Alliance Voyages.
Black Powder MerchantReceive the Commendation for delivering 100 Gunpowder Kegs on time.
Merchant ForagerReceive the Commendation for delivering 50 Fruit Crates on time.
Gilded MerchantReceive the Commendation for earning 150,000 gold from Merchant Alliance Voyages.
Seeker of Lost SoulsReceive the Commendation for purchasing 250 Cursed Captain Bounty contracts.
Voyager of Lost SoulsReceive the Commendation for completing 250 Order of Souls Voyages.
Sailor of the Whispering BonesReceive the Commendation for sailing 1,000 nautical miles on Order of Souls Voyages.
Hunter of Cursed CaptainsReceive the Commendation for defeating 1,000 Skeleton Captains.
Mercenary of the Ancient OrderReceive the Commendation for earning 150,000 gold from Order of Souls Voyages.
Master Hunter of Villainous SkullsReceive the Commendation for selling 360 Villainous Skulls.
Another Pirate’s TreasureDeliver a piece of treacherous loot to The Hunter’s Call.
Night BiteDeliver a luminescent fish to The Hunter’s Call.
A Rare DelicacyDeliver a rare coloured fish to The Hunter’s Call.
Meat and GreetDeliver every kind of cooked meat to The Hunter’s Call.
Hunter of Trophy FishReceive the Commendation for delivering 25 Trophy Fish to The Hunter’s Call.
Hook, Line and SinkerDeliver at least one of every kind of fish to The Hunter’s Call.
Legendary Hunter of the Sea of ThievesReceive the Commendation for completing 57 Grade 5 Hunter’s Call Commendations.
Master of the HuntersPurchase the Master Hunter Promotion from The Hunter’s Call Trading Company.
The ShroudbreakerComplete ‘The Shroudbreaker’ Tall Tale.
The Cursed RogueComplete ‘The Cursed Rogue’ Tall Tale.
The Legendary StorytellerComplete ‘The Legendary Storyteller’ Tall Tale.
Stars of a ThiefComplete the ‘Stars of a Thief’ Tall Tale.
Wild RoseComplete the ‘Wild Rose’ Tall Tale.
The Art of the TricksterComplete ‘The Art of the Trickster’ Tall Tale.
The Fate of the MorningstarComplete ‘The Fate of the Morningstar’ Tall Tale.
Revenge of the MorningstarComplete the ‘Revenge of the Morningstar’ Tall Tale.
The Shores of GoldComplete ‘The Shores of Gold’ Tall Tale.
A Sunken LegacyReceive all Commendations for ‘The Shroudbreaker’ Tall Tale.
Fateful MemoriesReceive all Commendations for ‘The Cursed Rogue’ Tall Tale.
Sea of DreamsReceive all Commendations for ‘The Legendary Storyteller’ Tall Tale.
The Stolen SkyReceive all Commendations for the ‘Stars of a Thief’ Tall Tale.
Always YoursReceive all Commendations for the ‘Wild Rose’ Tall Tale.
The Trickster’s FollyReceive all Commendations for ‘The Art of the Trickster’ Tall Tale.
The Unbroken BondReceive all Commendations for ‘The Fate of the Morningstar’ Tall Tale.
The Morningstar RisesReceive all Commendations for ‘The Revenge of the Morningstar’ Tall Tale.
Seeker of Grand AdventureReceive all Commendations for all the Shores of Gold Tall Tales.
Smile, you son of a…That shark bit off more than it could chew, when it chose to mess with you.
A Spectrum of ShadowsDefeat each colour of Shadow of Fate.
Summoning the DamnedActivate the Fort of the Damned by lighting all six Flames of Fate and sacrificing a Ritual Skull.
Defeating the DamnedClear the Fort of the Damned of all enemies.
Banishing the DamnedClear the Fort of the Damned of all enemies, 10 times.
The Seabound SoulComplete The Seabound Soul
Fire and AshComplete all commendations for The Seabound Soul
Tome of Curses ISell the Tome of Curses I.
Tome of Curses IISell the Tome of Curses II.
Tome of Curses IIISell the Tome of Curses III.
Tome of Curses IVSell the Tome of Curses IV.
Tome of Curses VSell the Tome of Curses V.
Tome of Curses CollectorSell all 5 Tomes of Curses.
Tome of Power ISell the Tome of Power I.
Tome of Power IISell the Tome of Power II.
Tome of Power IIISell the Tome of Power III.
Tome of Power IVSell the Tome of Power IV.
Tome of Power VSell the Tome of Power V.
Tome of Power CollectorSell all 5 Tomes of Power.
Unto the HorizonComplete the Maiden Voyage
Tome of Fire ISell the Tome of Fire I.
Tome of Fire IISell the Tome of Fire II.
Tome of Fire IIISell the Tome of Fire III.
Tome of Fire IVSell the Tome of Fire IV.
Tome of Fire VSell the Tome of Fire V.
Tome of Fire CollectorSell all 5 Tomes of Fire.
Tome of Resurrection ISell the Tome of Resurrection I.
Tome of Resurrection IISell the Tome of Resurrection II.
Tome of Resurrection IIISell the Tome of Resurrection III.
Tome of Resurrection IVSell the Tome of Resurrection IV.
Tome of Resurrection VSell the Tome of Resurrection V.
Tome of Resurrection CollectorSell all 5 Tomes of Resurrection.
Heart of FireComplete Heart of Fire
The Blackwyche RebornComplete all commendations for Heart of Fire
So… Many… Chests!Be promoted to level 75 with the Gold Hoarders.
Taking HeadsBe promoted to level 75 with the Order of Souls.
DeliveranceBe promoted to level 75 with the Merchant Alliance.
Legen… Wait for it… Dary!Be promoted to level 20 with Athena’s Fortune.
You Reap What You SeeBe promoted to level 75 with the Reaper’s Bones.
Gold Hoarder IncarnateRepresent the Gold Hoarders in the Captain Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, 5 times.
The Order’s FinestRepresent the Order of Souls in the Grandee Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, 5 times.
Employee of the MonthRepresent the Merchant Alliance in the Admiral Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, 5 times.
Athena’s GreatestRepresent Athena’s Fortune in the Legend Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, 5 times.
Feeding the FlameRepresent the Reaper’s Bones in the Master Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, 5 times.
Banisher of the Spectral FlameDefeat the ghost of the Burning Blade 10 times!
Scourge of the DamnedDefeat 500 ghost ships!
Hunter of Captain GrimmDefeat Captain Grimm 5 times
Hunter of Red RuthDefeat Red Ruth 5 times
Hunter of Old HoratioDefeat Old Horatio 5 times
Hunter of Warden ChiDefeat Warden Chi 5 times
We Don’t Need MapsFind a Vault Key using only 1 piece of Torn Map Parchment.
Golden RetrieverOpen three Treasure Vaults with gold vault keys.
No Mound Left BehindPick up all the mounds of gold inside a Treasure Vault.
Wreckless PursuitThe cargo of old Merchant crews, recovered without all their clues!
Get WreckedThe Merchants trade on many routes. Along each, you found sunken loot!
Many, Many ManifestsYou sailed out on Merchant quests for 5 Revered Manifests!
The Legend of GlitterbeardDiscover the final message left behind by Glitterbeard.
Convenient StoresSupplies from the Merchants will save you a wait. Buy every Resource and Commodity Crate!
A Pirate’s LifeComplete ‘A Pirate’s Life’
Mist and MemoryComplete all commendations for ‘A Pirate’s Life’
The Sunken PearlComplete ‘The Sunken Pearl’
Pearl in the DarkComplete all Commendations for ‘The Sunken Pearl’
Captains of the DamnedComplete ‘Captains of the Damned’
Captain of Haunted WatersComplete ‘Captain of Haunted Waters’
Dark BrethrenComplete ‘Dark Brethren’
Fortress of SorrowComplete ‘Fortress of Sorrow’
Lords of the SeaComplete ‘Lords of the Sea’
An Eternal Pirate LifeComplete all Commendations for ‘Lords of the Sea’
A Pirate’s Life for MeComplete all Commendation for ‘Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life’ Tall Tales.
Mystery of HungeringComplete the Mystery of the Shrine of Hungering Commendation
Mystery of Flooded EmbraceComplete the Mystery of the Shrine of Flooded Embrace Commendation
Mystery of Ocean’s FortuneComplete the Mystery of the Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune Commendation
Mystery of the Coral TombComplete the Mystery of the Shrine of the Coral Tomb Commendation
Mystery of Ancient TearsComplete the Mystery of the Shrine of Ancient Tears Commendation
Mystery of TributeComplete the Mystery of the Shrine of Tribute Commendation
Sunken Kingdom MarauderComplete the Marauder of the Sunken Kingdom Commendation
Seeker of the SeaComplete the Seeker of the Sea Commendation
Legend of the Sunken KingdomComplete ‘Legend of the Sunken Kingdom’
Stolen SecretsSteal a map bundle from another crew
Who Needs A Bigger Boat?Attack a Megalodon or Kraken using a Cannon Rowboat
Night-Time SpectacularSet off a display of five or more fireworks at night
Tribute SeatTake a seat on the Goldhoarders Throne
SleepoverSleep in a bed on another crew’s ship
Critical RollRoll a natural 20 using the Roll a D20 emote
Hider of Secret TreasuresBury valuable treasures for safe keeping
Master CartographerDontate Treasure Stash maps to a Quest Board
Seeker of Pirate PlunderUncover valuable treasures buried by other pirate crews
Beholder of Buried TreasuresComplete all Buried Treasures Commendations
What’s Yours Is MineOpened a Sea Fort Treasury
Master BurglarDiscover 100 secret stashed treasures of a Sea Fort
From Whence They CameDefeat 250 Sea Fort Phantoms
Veil SeekerCompleted 100 Legend of the Veil Quests
Legendary Loot SellerSold 500 Legendary Treasures
True LegendComplete 25 Legend of the Veil Voyages as a Grade 5 Athena Emissary.
The QuartermasterStock your ship with each type of supply from the Shipwright
A Veteran VoyagerComplete 30 Captains Voyages aboard a Captained ship
A Touch of ClassHand in 200 treasure items to the Sovereigns
Spared No ExpensePurchase a Cherished Trinket
A Professional PirateUnlock a Legendary Title by progressing your Pirate Milestones
A Seasoned ShipUnlock a Legendary Ship Title by porgressing your Ship Milestones
A Fleeting FancyOwn 15 ships
You Gotta FightWin your first fight in the battle for the Sea of Thieves
A Sunken CenturySink 100 Faction ships in the Battle for the Sea of Thieves
Nigh Unsinkable!Earn an Allegiance Streak of 4 for either Faction.
Blessing of Athena’s FortuneReceive the Blessing of Athena’s Fortune
Ritual of the FlameUndergo the Ritual of the Flame
Getting A HeadUncover a Skull of Destiny
Hot-HeadedUse a Skull of Destiny to begin 3 Fort of the Damned events
Fortune-ate OutcomeConquer 3 Forts of Fortune
A Favour for the FlameHand in 30 Reaper’s Chests or Reaper’s Bounties
Favour the BoldHand in 30 Chests of Fortune
The Journey to Mêlée IslandComplete ‘The Journey to Mêlée Island’ Commendation
Mêlée Island InvestigatorComplete all Commendations for ‘The Journey to Mêlée Island’
The Quest for GuybrushComplete ‘The Quest for Guybrush’ Commendation
Legendary Trial MasterComplete all Commendations for ‘The Quest for Guybrush’
The Lair of LeChuckComplete The Lair of LeChuck
Do the Monkey!Complete all Commendations for ‘The Lair of LeChuck’
Legend of Monkey IslandComplete all Commendations for ‘The Legend of Monkey Island’ Tall Tales
Guild InitiateSet sail on a ship enrolled in a Guild to which you belong
Sworn Guild CaptainPledge a Captained Ship to a Guild
Emissary of GuildsBecome a Guild Emissary for the first time for a Guild to which you belong
Distinguished Guild MemberSet sail representing a Guild you are a member of with Distinction 1 or higher
Legendary Guild CannoneerComplete all ‘Cannoneer’ Guild Commendations
Legendary Guild NavigatorComplete all ‘Navigator’ Guild Commendations
Legendary Guild HelmComplete all ‘Helm’ Guild Commendations
Distinguished Guild LegendComplete ‘Distinguished’ Guild Commendations.
Master of Siren SongAwarded the Commendation ‘Seeker of The Siren Song Grade 5’
Liberator of Siren SongAwarded the Commendation ‘Sentry of the Siren Song Grade 5’
Sacrifice of Siren SongSink a ship carrying the Skull of Siren Song
Novice of Siren SongAwarded the Commendation ‘Savior of the Siren Song Grade 1’
Guardian of Siren SongAwarded the Commendation ‘Savior of the Siren Song Grade 5’
Seeking SanctuaryPay a visit to the beautiful Sanctuary Outpost.
Port of CallPay a visit to the sprawling Port Merrick.
The Wonder of PlunderPay a visit to the towering Plunder Outpost.
Be In-SpiredPay a visit to the unforgettable Ancient Spire Outpost.
A Wild ExcursionPay a visit to the imposing Dagger Tooth Outpost.
Pay Your RespectsPay a visit to the mysterious Galleon’s Grave Outpost.
Pirate of DistinctionEarn a Distinction For Any Trading Company
Rib RoastDefeat an Ashen Lord with the Double Barrel Pistol.
Title FightDefeat a Skeleton Lord with a ranged throwing knife attack.
Krack ShotHit a Kraken tentacle with scattershot.
A Clash of BonesDefeat an enemy Bone Caller Skeleton with your own Bone Caller Skeleton.
Smooth LandingUse the Horn of Fair Winds to avoid fall damage from a great height.
Walk the LineTravel 5 km walking along harpoon tightropes.
This One’s To GoUse a zipline while carrying a treasure chest on your back.
Legendary Guild ChefComplete all ‘Chef’ Guild Commendations.

