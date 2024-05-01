Sea of Thieves Emissaries: How to get, bonuses, rewards, more

Sea of Thieves Emissaries can give you a significant boost to your loot and are well worth having on your ship. So, here’s all you need to know about how to get an Emissary license, its rewards, and so much more.

There’s so much to do in Sea of Thieves, and it can be pretty overwhelming at times. The Emissary is no different, and many pirates can feel a little confused when faced with its flags, bonuses, technique, and more.

So, to help you become a Pirate Legend or even level up your status, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about Sea of Thieves Emissaries, from how to get a license, how to raise the flag, and the best ways to increase your grade quickly.

Contents

All Sea of Thieves Emissaries

Currently, there are five trading companies that offer pirates an Emissary:

Gold Hoarders

Order of Souls

Merchant Alliance

The Reapers

Athena’s Fortune (Pirate Legends only)

Gold Hoarders focus more on chests and artifacts, Order of Souls is all about bounties and skulls, while the Merchant Alliance deals in crates, Gunpowder Barrels, Tridents, Mermaid Gems, and Breaths of the Sea

Lastly, The Reapers are focused on PvP combat and battling other ships, while Athena’s Fortune deals in all the above resources, but only to those who are a Pirate Legend.

How to get an Emissary license in Sea of Thieves

Rare

Before you can grab an Emissary flag in Sea of Thieves, you need to get an Emissary license – which can be a little costly, so be sure to save your gold before doing so. You also need to be at least Level 15 with the chosen company before you’re able to buy the license.

To get an Emissary license, simply head over to the nearest Outpost and find the trading company you want to work with. Speak with them and head into their store, as if you were buying a voyage. In the top right, you should see a flag. Click that and purchase the Emissary License. It should be around 20,000 gold.

With that, you have an Emissary license in Sea of Thieves, meaning you’re one step closer to raising their flag and gaining those sweet rewards.

How to get an Emissary flag in Sea of Thieves

Rare

Once you have the Emissary license, you’re free to grab the flag, which is in the same location, so don’t run off to your ship just yet.

On the table next to the trading company representative, you’ll see a leger. Select this and it will give you the option to raise your flag. Once you’ve brought the license, this is free for you to do, but you’ll need your crew to vote, so be sure to bring your team.

How to increase your Emissary grade in Sea of Thieves

The best way to increase your Emissary grade in Sea of Thieves is by completing voyages from the trading company you are representing.

Below are the best ways to increase your Emissary grade for each trading company:

Gold Hoarders: Complete a vault voyage

Complete a vault voyage Merchant Alliance: Complete a Lost Shipment voyage

Complete a Lost Shipment voyage Order of Souls: Defeat Skeleton Captains & Skeleton Forts

Defeat Skeleton Captains & Skeleton Forts Athena’s Fortune: Complete treasure maps and Athena’s Fortune voyages

Complete treasure maps and Athena’s Fortune voyages The Reapers: Hunting other players’ ships and taking their loot, and their lives

Ultimately, the best way is by completing specialized voyages, but you will always gain more reputation by completing world events, defeating the Kraken or Meg (Unless you’re with The Reapers), or battling Skeletons.

How to see your Emissary grade in Sea of Thieves

Rare

The easiest way to check your Emissary grade is to simply head to the flag on the back of your boat and check how many bars have been filled. This will highlight the grade without you needing to open any menus.

Alternatively, if you navigate to the Reputation Tab in your Pirate Menu and select the company you’re representing, you will be able to see your progression in more detail.

All Sea of Thieves Emissary rewards & bonuses

If you’re planning on completing a series of voyages, it’s always worth grabbing an Emissary flag for its bonuses to your sold items, which include doubloons, reputation, and gold.

The rewards bonuses have been listed below and count towards all available Emissaries:

Grade Bonus Grade 1 0 Grade 2 +33% Grade 3 +67% Grade 4 +100% Grade 5 +150%

On top of the bonuses to your loot, you’ll also receive a reward once you purchase an Emissary license and get to grade 5 on your flag. This comes in the form of an exclusive quest for each trading company, granting you the ability to grab plenty more gold, loot, and of course some more adventures.

