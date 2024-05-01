Sea of Thieves: How to fix Llamabeard error

The Llamabeard error can stop you from enjoying your pirate life in Sea of Thieves, so here’s how to fix it and keep sailing the open seas.

Sea of Thieves has a number of known “ThingBeard” errors that cause issues for players when they’re trying to log into the beloved co-op game. The Llamabeard message may be less common than the Lavenderbeard or Kiwibeard errors, but it’s still frustrating to see.

This is how you can fix the Llamabeard error and get back to your swashbuckling adventure in Sea of Thieves.

Rare The Llamabeard error can occur if you’re logged into the wrong Steam account.

How to fix Llamabeard error in Sea of Thieves

The Llamabeard message can occur when Sea of Thieves services are temporarily unavailable as a result of the servers being down for planned maintenance, so if you see it, it’s worth double-checking the game’s current server status.

The last round of maintenance took place on April 30, 2024, at 7 AM UTC – which may have meant players received the Llamabeard message during this time.

Rare typically share news about planned maintenance on X (formerly Twitter) that will put the servers offline for a while, so it’s worth following their official account to stay updated.

The other cause of the Llamabeard message is being logged into the wrong Steam account. If you have multiple Steam accounts on your device, ensure that you are logged into the one that owns your copy of Sea of Thieves. You can also contact Steam support to confirm ownership.

The methods above should fix the Llamabeard error for you but if you’re still having issues, you can always raise a request with the game’s support team to get to the bottom of things.

