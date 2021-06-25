Sea of Thieves A Pirate’s Life: How to complete The Sunken Pearl Tall Tale quest

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 25/Jun/2021 17:07by Ava Thompson-Powell
Sea of Thieves‘ Season 3 update shocked fans with the unexpected Disney crossover, A Pirate’s Life. As players venture into Tall Tale 2, The Sunken Pearl, there’s a lot of puzzles and boss fights to overcome, from finding the Black Pearl to defeating The Kraken and taking down the Siren Queen.
After freeing (and then later losing) Jack Sparrow, you’ll need to venture out into the high seas once more to time discover the fate of the iconic sunken Black Pearl under the Sea of Thieves.
Once there, you’ll face off against Sirens and Ocean Crawlers as you attempt to solve Siren Spire’s puzzles to rescue Sparrow’s crew from whatever fate the game sees them in.
Once you’ve spoken to The Castaway, board your ship. From there, open your Sunken Pearl quest book before venturing out onto The Sea of Thieves. The last two pages will indicate that the location of the Black Pearl lies to the South-West of the Sea of Thieves game map. More specifically, the ship lies North-West of Shark Bait Cove, and slightly South-West of Old Salt’s Atoll.
The circled mark on the image above is where you need to head. It’s not hard to miss, though – a bright blue beacon will shine down on the location as you get closer, music will begin to swell, and there’s debris floating in the water.
Now comes the tricky part: diving down into the depths to find her. Once you’re under the water, a mysterious Siren song will start. Simply follow these steps:
Before you can progress further in this Sea of Thieves Tall Tale, you’ll need to unlock Jack Sparrow’s Captain Quarters on the sunken Black Pearl to retrieve his compass:
Once you’ve used Jack’s compass and followed where it’s told you to go, you’ll enter into The Siren Spire. During your time in the Spire, you’ll have to complete six puzzles, all following the same setup: There’ll be four statues holding a trident, with a mural of these statues on the wall.
Simply put, what you need to do is match the actual statues to what they’re doing on the mural. This can be done by either swinging your sword at them up close or firing at them from a distance.
Each statue has three possible positions for its left arm: high, middle, or low. After you’ve positioned them correctly, you’ll need to hit the larger statue with the shell.
After battling the Ocean Crawlers or Sirens, the last one will drop a ‘Siren Heart‘. Look for the statue that is missing the yellow gemstone, and slot it in. Then, align the statues’ arms as follows:
|Statue Holding
|Arm Position
|Gemstone
|Low
|Chains
|High
|Flower
|Middle
The other positions for each of the following puzzles are listed below:
|Statue Holding
|Arm Position
|Gemstone
|High
|Chains
|High
|Flower
|High
|Statue Holding
|Arm Position
|Gemstone
|High
|Chains
|Middle
|Flower
|Low
The fourth Siren puzzle is slightly different. On your way to the Siren Citadel, you’ll come across a giant door blocking your way with two large carvings of a Siren.
To progress with this, you’ll need to place the Siren’s Heart into the missing statue as before and then put both’s statue’s arm positions to ‘low’. Then, shoot the main statue with the shell, and the door will open.
|Statue Holding
|Arm Position
|Gemstone
|Middle
|Chains
|High
|Flower
|Low
|Statue Holding
|Arm Position
|Gemstone
|Middle
|Chains
|Low
|Flower
|High
After spotting the Kraken throughout the zone, you’ll come face to face with it during your time fighting on the Silver Blade. Having been torn apart and held in place by The Siren Queen and her loyal subjects, you’ll face off in a not-so-naval battle against Ocean Crawlers.
To reach the Kraken, though, you’ll need to raise the anchor of the Silver Blade which will pull the ship upwards, defeating enemies with the cannons as you go.
When you reach the third level, you’ll fight off a horde of Ocean Crawlers on the deck before the Kraken rears its head. Luckily, defeating it is relatively easy:
In the area before reaching the Silver Blade, you have the chance to pick up a key to unlock the Captain’s quarters, which contains a Chest of Sorrows.
Back in the room with the platforms and pulleys, raise the wooden section of the ship and hop across to the left side of the room. There’ll be a carving of a face with an open mouth that’s emanating a red light. Head in there, grab the key, and you’ll be able to unlock the door on the ship.
Once defeating the Kraken, follow these steps:
That’s it! You should now have the commendation, and you can continue on to the last boss battle of the Tall Tale.
Throughout the Sea of Thieves Sunken Pearl Tall Tale, you’ll come into contact with Sirens. Luckily, whenever they do swim across your path, there’ll be plenty of tridents around the place to take them down.
The tridents have a regular attack and a charged attack. The longer you hold down the fire button, the wider the range will be. Despite this, firing the trident without the charge seems to be just as effective in the long run.
After sending her minions to do her bidding, and warning you to not proceed further all quest long, the final standoff of The Sunken Pearl is when you finally face the Siren Queen.
Despite a lot of talk, taking her out won’t take much. Follow these tips:
So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the Sea of Thieves Tall Tale 2, The Sunken Pearl.
See you out there on the high seas!
