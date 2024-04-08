How to access Sea of Thieves closed beta on PS5

Sea of Thieves is sailing onto PS5 soon and there’s a closed beta you can check out before the full launch but how can you access the game early?

After remaining exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC since 2017, Rare’s beloved pirate game Sea of Thieves is finally making its way to PS5 this April. PlayStation fans can soon get stuck into all the swashbuckling content it has to offer including hunting for treasure, battling sea monsters, and fishing.

If you’re keen to check out the PS5 version of Sea of Thieves before it launches, a closed beta will be available. So here’s how you can access it.

Contents

When is the Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta?

Rare A closed beta for Sea of Thieves will be available on PS5 before launch.

The Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta will run from April 12, 2024 – April 15, 2024.

This will give fans a chance to experience all the pirate-themed action a couple of weeks before the official PS5 launch on April 30, 2024.

How to access PS5 closed beta

To access the PS5 closed beta, you simply need to pre-order any addition of Sea of Thieves.

There are 3 versions of the game available on PS5: standard, deluxe, and premium. While each comes with its own unique pre-order bonuses, nabbing any edition will allow you to enjoy the closed beta.

It’s also important to note that beta servers will be PlayStation only, so you won’t have to worry about running into any experienced pirates in PvP content if you’re jumping in for the very first time.

Closed beta rewards

Everyone who takes part in the closed beta will receive a couple of exclusive rewards, these are:

Dauntless Adventurer Title

Dauntless Adventurer Sails

