Rise of Kingdom codes (April 2024): Free gems, keys & boosts

Reach unforeseen levels of success and prosperity with our list of Rise of Kingdom codes with free gems, keys, boosts, and more. Here are all the active and expired codes as of April 2024.

Being a conqueror requires you to be strategic in battles and resource management. But even then, you may run out of your assets. To fill up your reservoir of goods and money, we have all the active Rise of Kingdoms codes for you.

With these codes, you will get important in-game resources that are necessary to build a model civilization. So hurry up and grab your free goodies.

Article continues after ad

Before you dive in, check out more freebies on popular mobile games at NBA 2K Mobile codes, AFK Arena codes, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes, and Mobile Legends: Adventure codes.

Contents

Lilith Games Unlock strong heroes with codes.

Active Rise of Kingdoms codes (April 2024)

Here are all the working Rise of Kingdoms codes:

ramadan024 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards greece4rok – Free Gems, Keys, Food, Wood

How to redeem codes in Rise of Kingdoms?

To redeem codes in Rise of Kingdoms, all you need to do is follow these simple steps:

Article continues after ad

Launch the game on your preferred device.

Tap on your profile icon on the top-left corner of the screen.

on the top-left corner of the screen. Select Settings and click on the Redeem button.

button. Paste the codes and tap on the Exchange button to get your free rewards.

Lilith Games Explore and capture new areas.

List of expired codes

Lilith10th

X8MQEYPSDN

gmdz63tpvf

21HappyYOX

Ipyxvn28mq

q51ajxwdzc

rokcommand

gm7qk2k7em

95pjttn25p

rokcny8888

Happycny22

What are Rise of Kingdoms codes?

Rise of Kingdoms codes provide free resources that can be used to increase the power of your civilization. You can do so by unlocking and upgrading new buildings and getting powerful troops. The developers release new codes during events so make sure you check back regularly for more rewards.

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Rise of Kingdoms codes for April 2024.

NU Carnival codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Slayers Unleashed codes