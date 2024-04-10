Gaming

SuitU codes (April 2024): Free gems, coins & kiss

Paarth Wadke
Feature image for SuitU codesLibii HK Limited

All the latest SuitU codes to help you get haute couture pieces and become the top fashion icon in the game. Here are all the codes for April 2024.

Are you bored of the same old rags in your wardrobe? It’s time to reinvent your inventory with brand-new fits with our active SuitU codes. These codes offer free gems, coins, kisses, and more to help you unlock and purchase new garments.

So hurry up and grab your freebies before they expire.

Design options in SuitULibii HK Limited
Unlock new style features

Are there any active SuitU codes for April 2024?

No, there are no active SuitU codes at the moment. However, new codes are released often so make sure you check back regularly.

How to redeem SuitU codes?

To redeem SuitU codes, all you need to do is follow these simple steps:

  • Launch the game on your preferred device.
  • Tap on your profile picture in the top-left corner of the home screen.
  • Select the Settings icon and go to Gift Code.
  • Enter the code and tap on Confirm to get your free rewards.

The codes in this game often expire over time. So make sure you redeem them as soon as possible.

Using codes in GiftULibii HK Limited
Tap on Gift Code button to redeem codes.

List of expired codes

  • WOMAN038 – Free Rewards
  • SUITU222 – Free Rewards
  • SUITU120 – Free Rewards
  • RITAFANS – Free Rewards
  • SUITU016 – Free Rewards
  • SUINS10K – Free Rewards
  • SUITU714 – Free Rewards
  • SUITUD2W – Free 50 Gems, 1 Shinning Snow, and Rewards
  • SUITU616 – Free 40 Gems, 450 Coins, and 1 Kiss
  • SUITU602 – Free 40 Gems, 450 Coins, and 1 Kiss
  • SUITU519 – Free 40 Gems, 450 Coins, and 1 Kiss
  • SUITU506 – Free 40 Gems, 450 Coins, and 1 Kiss
  • SUITU418 – Free Rewards

What are SuitU codes?

Codes in this game offer free in-game rewards like gems, coins, kisses, and more. The developers often release new codes to help players get a boost. These rewards will help you fill up your wardrobe with the best of fits. So make sure you bookmark this page for new freebies.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about SuitU codes for April 2024.

