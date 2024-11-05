How to get free cards & packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Like most mobile games, Pokemon TCG Pocket includes paid microtransactions to help you get ahead, but there are plenty of ways to earn free packs and cards just by playing.

It’ll take you longer to complete a full set of Genetic Apex – especially when factoring in its extremely rare chase cards – without spending, but knowing how to earn TCG Pocket’s various currencies and how best to use them will provide a massive boost to your digital binder.

Here’s a breakdown of every currency, how it’s used, and every in-game activity that rewards those items, all of which can be spent on additional packs and cards completely free.

How to get free packs

The first and most obvious means of obtaining free card packs in Pokemon TCG will be explained upon starting the game but it’s worth reiterating. One pack is given to you for free every 12 hours when the Pack Stamina bar fills. You do not need to be logged in for Pack Stamina to replenish.

For now, this freebie can only be redeemed for Genetic Apex packs but will allow players to choose which set they want to open when more are released. Outside of daily free packs, there are two earnable currencies integral to TCG Pocket’s economy that can be spent either directly or indirectly on free packs, Shop Tickets and Pack Hourglasses.

Hourglasses and Shop Tickets

Shop Tickets are obtainable by completing event missions or from step-up battles and can be exchanged either for cosmetic accessories or items in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s shop, including Pack Hourglasses.

When used, each Pack Hourglass owned will grant Pack Stamina, reducing the time to open packs by one hour. These are obtainable for exchange in the shop with Shop Tickets or earned as mission rewards or daily gifts. This effectively means every 12 Pack Hourglasses is worth a single pack.

Battles

Completing step-up battles will earn you various rewards, with two important distinctions.

Most step-up battles have a first-time completion reward as well as Battle Tasks. The former will only be awarded once and includes various items (Hourglasses, Shop Tickets, Shinedust), while the latter requires the player to complete a specific objective in a battle to earn further resources.

As an example, the Charmeleon Deck step-up battle features two tasks, each awarding three Shop Tickets for successful completion.

Knock out your opponent’s Active Pokemon one time with an attack from a Water-type Pokemon.

Put four Basic Pokemon into play.

Daily Missions

Daily missions reset every 24 hours and include bite-sized objectives ranging from opening packs to interacting with the Bonus or Wonder Pick features. As with the above, rewards can include Hourglasses and Shop Tickets.

Daily Gifts

Daily Gifts can be claimed for free from TCG Pocket’s in-app store and can include various currencies redeemable for packs. These can be claimed only once per availability period and don’t carry over to the next refresh, so make sure you claim them as soon as possible.

How to get free cards

While packs are going to be the best, most efficient means of adding cards to your collection, Pokemon TCG Pocket also includes various repeatable activities with individual cards as possible rewards at no cost, the two most important being Bonus and Wonder Picks.

Bonus Picks

It’s currently unclear if the Bonus Picks feature appears based on set times or randomly. However, when they do show up, you’ll have anywhere from 30 minutes to one hour to claim your pick. If you miss the window, you’ll have to wait until Bonus Pick appears again.

The prize awarded is random and ranges from cards (including promos) to items, including Wonder Stamina, an item you’ll need to engage with Wonder Picks.

Wonder Picks

Wonder Stamina is required to play Wonder Picks and works markedly differently from Bonus Picks. Here, you’ll consume Stamina to choose one card from a list of packs opened by other players. Upon making your choice, the cards will be shuffled and turned backside up, randomizing your choice.

The probability of picking any card is 1/5, with Wonder Stamina costs varying depending on the cards featured. The rarer the cards included, the higher the cost.

Events

Events are limited-time affairs that award items and cards for completing their various objectives. You can find more information about Pokemon TCG Pocket’s ongoing Lapras EX Drop Event in our dedicated guide.

How to farm packs & cards

Taking all of the above into account, the best way to farm packs and individual cards is by ensuring you claim all daily free giveaways, complete limited-time events, and prioritize completing missions or objectives that award Pack Hourglasses and Shop Tickets.

Once you’ve exhausted all of those, step-up battles will be your next port of call. As the rewards here are permanent and not time-limited, you can chip away at them at your leisure.

That’s a wrap on our guide on how to get free packs and cards for Pokemon TCG Pocket. Check out our overview of Pokemon TCG Pocket vs TCG Live and guides on how to get the secret Mew card for more content.

