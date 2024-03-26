GamingSea of Thieves

How to fish in Sea of Thieves: All fish, rarity, sale price & more

Jessica Filby
Sea of Thieves fishing rodRare

Catching fish in Sea of Thieves is far from simple, with different baits, rarities, and techniques needed to get the most out of the activity. So, here’s how to fish in Sea of Thieves.

While Sea of Thieves is certainly all about pirates and pillaging, there’s nothing quite like sitting on the side of your boat catching fish. It’s the perfect pastime during traveling and can reap some ideal rewards, especially on the food and health front.

However, it’s not always that easy to fish in this open-world game, and many players can find the activity pretty tricky. So, here’s how to fish in Sea of Thieves, as well as all the fish you can catch, their rarities, sale prices, and so much more.

Contents:

How to fish in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves fishingRare

To fish in Sea of Thieves, you’ll want to follow these steps:

  1. Once on the sea, equip your rod (the second page of your equipment).
  2. While your rod is equipped if you have bait, head to your equipment and attach it.
  3. Cast your line (RT for Xbox).
  4. Keep the line in the water until you get a bite.
  5. When you get a bite, begin to reel the fish in, stopping when it pulls too much.
  6. When it begins pulling, fight against it. If it’s swimming right, pull left, if it’s going forward, pull back.
  7. When the line slacks, reel the fish in again.
  8. Keep going until the fish gets close enough for you to fully reel it in and you’ve successfully caught a fish.

Fishing itself does take quite a bit of practice, so we recommend just trying it out and learning from your snapped rods. However, patience is the key here and you’ll quickly become a master angler.

All fish in Sea of Thieves, their rarity & sell prices

There are tons of fish to catch in Sea of Thieves, and each will come with a certain rarity, sell price, and desired location.

It’s important to note, that the cost has been detailed from the minimum (burnt regular fish) to the maximum available (Cooked Trophy fish).

Splashtails

FishLocationBait NeededRaritySell Price
Ruby SplashtailAll areasNoneBase Variant15g – 285g
Sunny SplashtailAll areasNoneCommon Variant35g – 565g
Indigo SplashtailAll areasNoneUncommon Variant50g – 850g
Umber SplashtailAll areasNoneRare Variant85g – 1,410g
Seafoam SplashtailAll areasNoneNight Variant35g – 565g

Pondies

Sea of Thieves Pondie fishRare
FishLocationBait NeededRaritySell Price
Charcoal PondieFreshwater PondsNoneBase Variant15g – 285g
Orchid PondieFreshwater PondsNoneCommon Variant35g – 565g
Bronze PondieFreshwater PondsNoneUncommon Variant50g – 850g
Bright PondieFreshwater PondsNoneRare Variant85g – 1,410
Moonsky PondieFreshwater PondsNoneNight Variant35g – 565g

Islehoppers

FishLocationBait NeededRaritySell Price
Stone IslehopperShipwreck Bay, Shark Bait Cove, Crook’s Hollow, Sailor’s Bounty, Cannon Cove and Fetcher’s RestNoneCommon Variant25g – 400g
Moss IslehopperAshen Reaches, Thieves’ Haven, Marauder’s Arch, Lone Cove, Wanderers Refuge and Ruby’s FallNoneCommon Variant25g – 400g
Honey IslehopperDiscovery Ridge, Plunder Valley, Kraken’s Fall, Sunken Grove, Crescent Isle and The Devil’s ThirstNoneCommon Variant25g – 400g
Raven IslehopperDuring the day at: Devil’s Ridge, Smuggler’s Bay, Mermaid’s Hideaway, The Crooked Masts, Old Faithful Isle, Flintlock Peninsula and Snake IslandNoneRare Variant235g – 3,940g
Amethyst IslehopperDuring the Night at: Devil’s Ridge, Smuggler’s Bay, Mermaid’s Hideaway, The Crooked Masts, Old Faithful Isle, Flintlock Peninsula and Snake IslandNoneNight Variant25g – 400g

Ancientscales

FishLocationBait NeededRaritySell Price
Almond AncientscaleThe Ancient Isles LeechesBase Variant50g – 850g
Sapphire AncientscaleThe Ancient IslesLeechesCommon Variant70g – 1,125g
Smoke AncientscaleThe Ancient IslesLeechesUncommon Variant85g – 1,410g
Bone AncientscaleThe Ancient IslesLeechesRare Variant675g – 11,250g
Starshine AncientscaleThe Ancient IslesLeechesNight Variant70g – 1,125g

Plentifins

Sea of Thieves PlentifinRare
FishLocationBait NeededRaritySell Price
Olive PlentifinThe Shores of PlentyEarthwormsBase Variant50g – 850g
Amber PlentifinThe Shores of PlentyEarthwormsCommon Variant70g – 1,125g
Cloudy PlentifinThe Shores of PlentyEarthwormsUncommon Variant85g – 1,410g
Bonedust PlentifinThe Shores of PlentyEarthwormsRare Variant675g – 11,250g
Watery PlentifinThe Shores of PlentyEarthwormsNight Variant70g – 1,125g

Windsplashes

FishLocationBait NeededRaritySell Price
Russet WindsplashThe WildsEarthwormsBase Variant50g – 850g
Sandy WindsplashThe WildsEarthwormsCommon Variant70g – 1,125g
Ocean WindsplashThe WildsEarthwormsUncommon Variant85g – 1,410g
Muddy WindsplashThe WildsEarthwormsRare Variant675g – 11,250g
Coral WindsplashThe WildsEarthwormsNight Variant70g – 1,125g

Devilfish

FishLocationBait NeededRaritySell Price
Ashen DevilfishThe Devil’s RoarGrubsBase Variant50g – 850g
Seashell DevilfishThe Devil’s RoarGrubsCommon Variant70g – 1,125g
Lava DevilfishThe Devil’s RoarGrubsUncommon Variant85g – 1,410g
Forsaken DevilfishThe Devil’s RoarGrubsRare Variant675g – 11,250g
Firelight DevilfishThe Devil’s RoarGrubsNight Variant70g – 1,125g

Battlegills

FishLocationBait NeededRaritySell Price
Jade BattlegillNear Skeleton Ships, and active Skeleton Forts, Fort of Fortune, or Fort of the DamnedGrubsBase Variant85g – 1,410g
Sky BattlegillNear Skeleton Ships, and active Skeleton Forts, Fort of Fortune, or Fort of the DamnedGrubsCommon Variant100g – 1,690g
Rum BattlegillNear Skeleton Ships, and active Skeleton Forts, Fort of Fortune, or Fort of the DamnedGrubsUncommon Variant120g – 1,975g
Sand BattlegillNear Skeleton Ships, and active Skeleton Forts, Fort of Fortune, or Fort of the DamnedGrubsRare Variant850g – 14,065g
Bittersweet BattlegillNear Skeleton Ships, and active Skeleton Forts, Fort of Fortune, or Fort of the DamnedGrubsNight Variant100g – 1,690g

Wreckers

Sea of Thieves Wrecker fishRare / Gameaholik
FishLocationBait NeededRaritySell Price
Rose WreckerNear ShipwrecksEarthwormBase Variant85g – 1,410g
Sun WreckerNear ShipwrecksEarthwormCommon Variant100g – 1,690g
Blackcloud WreckerNear Shipwrecks in a stormEarthwormStorm Variant120g – 1,975g
Snow WreckerNear ShipwrecksEarthwormRare Variant845g – 14,065g
Moon WreckerNear ShipwrecksEarthwormNight Variant100g – 1,690g

Stormfish

FishLocationBait NeededRaritySell Price
Ancient StormfishAny Storm in The Ancient IslesLeechesThe Ancient Isles Variant100g – 1,690g
Shores StormfishAny Storm in The Shores of PlentyLeechesThe Shores of Plenty Variant100g – 1,690g
Wild StormfishAny Storm in The WildsLeechesThe Wilds Variant100g – 1,690
Shadow StormfishAny StormLeechesRare Variant1,015g – 16,875g
Twilight StormfishAny StormLeechesNight Variant100g – 1,690g

Best fish for reputation in Sea of Thieves

The best fish for reputation are the fish that reward the most gold. On top of this, all Trophy Fish and Cooked fish give more Reputation than the standard versions, so it’s always worth perfectly cooking your fish when you catch them.

So, using that logic, these are the best fish to increase your Hunters Call reputation:

  • All Trophy Fish
  • All cooked Rare Variant Fish
    • Raven Islehopper
    • Bone Ancientscale
    • Bonedust Plentifin
    • Muddy Wildsplash
    • Forsaken Devilfish
    • Sand Battlegill
    • Snow Wrecker
    • Shadow Stormfish

Are cooked fish worth more in Sea of Thieves?

Yes, cooked fish are worth much more in Sea of Thieves. For example, a standard cooked Stone Islehopper will reward players with 160g while an uncooked version will be 140g.

It’s not a huge jump in costs, but considering it only takes you a maximum of 90 seconds (if it’s a trophy) to cook, and doesn’t cost any resources, it’s always worth heading to your ship’s kitchen.

