How to fish in Sea of Thieves: All fish, rarity, sale price & more

How to fish in Sea of Thieves: All fish, rarity, sale price & moreRare
Catching fish in Sea of Thieves is far from simple, with different baits, rarities, and techniques needed to get the most out of the activity. So, here’s how to fish in Sea of Thieves.
While Sea of Thieves is certainly all about pirates and pillaging, there’s nothing quite like sitting on the side of your boat catching fish. It’s the perfect pastime during traveling and can reap some ideal rewards, especially on the food and health front.
However, it’s not always that easy to fish in this open-world game, and many players can find the activity pretty tricky. So, here’s how to fish in Sea of Thieves, as well as all the fish you can catch, their rarities, sale prices, and so much more.
Contents:
- How to fish
- All fish, their rarities & sell prices
- Best fish for reputation
- Are cooked fish worth more?
How to fish in Sea of Thieves
To fish in Sea of Thieves, you’ll want to follow these steps:
- Once on the sea, equip your rod (the second page of your equipment).
- While your rod is equipped if you have bait, head to your equipment and attach it.
- Cast your line (RT for Xbox).
- Keep the line in the water until you get a bite.
- When you get a bite, begin to reel the fish in, stopping when it pulls too much.
- When it begins pulling, fight against it. If it’s swimming right, pull left, if it’s going forward, pull back.
- When the line slacks, reel the fish in again.
- Keep going until the fish gets close enough for you to fully reel it in and you’ve successfully caught a fish.
Fishing itself does take quite a bit of practice, so we recommend just trying it out and learning from your snapped rods. However, patience is the key here and you’ll quickly become a master angler.
All fish in Sea of Thieves, their rarity & sell prices
There are tons of fish to catch in Sea of Thieves, and each will come with a certain rarity, sell price, and desired location.
It’s important to note, that the cost has been detailed from the minimum (burnt regular fish) to the maximum available (Cooked Trophy fish).
Splashtails
|Fish
|Location
|Bait Needed
|Rarity
|Sell Price
|Ruby Splashtail
|All areas
|None
|Base Variant
|15g – 285g
|Sunny Splashtail
|All areas
|None
|Common Variant
|35g – 565g
|Indigo Splashtail
|All areas
|None
|Uncommon Variant
|50g – 850g
|Umber Splashtail
|All areas
|None
|Rare Variant
|85g – 1,410g
|Seafoam Splashtail
|All areas
|None
|Night Variant
|35g – 565g
Pondies
|Fish
|Location
|Bait Needed
|Rarity
|Sell Price
|Charcoal Pondie
|Freshwater Ponds
|None
|Base Variant
|15g – 285g
|Orchid Pondie
|Freshwater Ponds
|None
|Common Variant
|35g – 565g
|Bronze Pondie
|Freshwater Ponds
|None
|Uncommon Variant
|50g – 850g
|Bright Pondie
|Freshwater Ponds
|None
|Rare Variant
|85g – 1,410
|Moonsky Pondie
|Freshwater Ponds
|None
|Night Variant
|35g – 565g
Islehoppers
|Fish
|Location
|Bait Needed
|Rarity
|Sell Price
|Stone Islehopper
|Shipwreck Bay, Shark Bait Cove, Crook’s Hollow, Sailor’s Bounty, Cannon Cove and Fetcher’s Rest
|None
|Common Variant
|25g – 400g
|Moss Islehopper
|Ashen Reaches, Thieves’ Haven, Marauder’s Arch, Lone Cove, Wanderers Refuge and Ruby’s Fall
|None
|Common Variant
|25g – 400g
|Honey Islehopper
|Discovery Ridge, Plunder Valley, Kraken’s Fall, Sunken Grove, Crescent Isle and The Devil’s Thirst
|None
|Common Variant
|25g – 400g
|Raven Islehopper
|During the day at: Devil’s Ridge, Smuggler’s Bay, Mermaid’s Hideaway, The Crooked Masts, Old Faithful Isle, Flintlock Peninsula and Snake Island
|None
|Rare Variant
|235g – 3,940g
|Amethyst Islehopper
|During the Night at: Devil’s Ridge, Smuggler’s Bay, Mermaid’s Hideaway, The Crooked Masts, Old Faithful Isle, Flintlock Peninsula and Snake Island
|None
|Night Variant
|25g – 400g
Ancientscales
|Fish
|Location
|Bait Needed
|Rarity
|Sell Price
|Almond Ancientscale
|The Ancient Isles
|Leeches
|Base Variant
|50g – 850g
|Sapphire Ancientscale
|The Ancient Isles
|Leeches
|Common Variant
|70g – 1,125g
|Smoke Ancientscale
|The Ancient Isles
|Leeches
|Uncommon Variant
|85g – 1,410g
|Bone Ancientscale
|The Ancient Isles
|Leeches
|Rare Variant
|675g – 11,250g
|Starshine Ancientscale
|The Ancient Isles
|Leeches
|Night Variant
|70g – 1,125g
Plentifins
|Fish
|Location
|Bait Needed
|Rarity
|Sell Price
|Olive Plentifin
|The Shores of Plenty
|Earthworms
|Base Variant
|50g – 850g
|Amber Plentifin
|The Shores of Plenty
|Earthworms
|Common Variant
|70g – 1,125g
|Cloudy Plentifin
|The Shores of Plenty
|Earthworms
|Uncommon Variant
|85g – 1,410g
|Bonedust Plentifin
|The Shores of Plenty
|Earthworms
|Rare Variant
|675g – 11,250g
|Watery Plentifin
|The Shores of Plenty
|Earthworms
|Night Variant
|70g – 1,125g
Windsplashes
|Fish
|Location
|Bait Needed
|Rarity
|Sell Price
|Russet Windsplash
|The Wilds
|Earthworms
|Base Variant
|50g – 850g
|Sandy Windsplash
|The Wilds
|Earthworms
|Common Variant
|70g – 1,125g
|Ocean Windsplash
|The Wilds
|Earthworms
|Uncommon Variant
|85g – 1,410g
|Muddy Windsplash
|The Wilds
|Earthworms
|Rare Variant
|675g – 11,250g
|Coral Windsplash
|The Wilds
|Earthworms
|Night Variant
|70g – 1,125g
Devilfish
|Fish
|Location
|Bait Needed
|Rarity
|Sell Price
|Ashen Devilfish
|The Devil’s Roar
|Grubs
|Base Variant
|50g – 850g
|Seashell Devilfish
|The Devil’s Roar
|Grubs
|Common Variant
|70g – 1,125g
|Lava Devilfish
|The Devil’s Roar
|Grubs
|Uncommon Variant
|85g – 1,410g
|Forsaken Devilfish
|The Devil’s Roar
|Grubs
|Rare Variant
|675g – 11,250g
|Firelight Devilfish
|The Devil’s Roar
|Grubs
|Night Variant
|70g – 1,125g
Battlegills
|Fish
|Location
|Bait Needed
|Rarity
|Sell Price
|Jade Battlegill
|Near Skeleton Ships, and active Skeleton Forts, Fort of Fortune, or Fort of the Damned
|Grubs
|Base Variant
|85g – 1,410g
|Sky Battlegill
|Near Skeleton Ships, and active Skeleton Forts, Fort of Fortune, or Fort of the Damned
|Grubs
|Common Variant
|100g – 1,690g
|Rum Battlegill
|Near Skeleton Ships, and active Skeleton Forts, Fort of Fortune, or Fort of the Damned
|Grubs
|Uncommon Variant
|120g – 1,975g
|Sand Battlegill
|Near Skeleton Ships, and active Skeleton Forts, Fort of Fortune, or Fort of the Damned
|Grubs
|Rare Variant
|850g – 14,065g
|Bittersweet Battlegill
|Near Skeleton Ships, and active Skeleton Forts, Fort of Fortune, or Fort of the Damned
|Grubs
|Night Variant
|100g – 1,690g
Wreckers
|Fish
|Location
|Bait Needed
|Rarity
|Sell Price
|Rose Wrecker
|Near Shipwrecks
|Earthworm
|Base Variant
|85g – 1,410g
|Sun Wrecker
|Near Shipwrecks
|Earthworm
|Common Variant
|100g – 1,690g
|Blackcloud Wrecker
|Near Shipwrecks in a storm
|Earthworm
|Storm Variant
|120g – 1,975g
|Snow Wrecker
|Near Shipwrecks
|Earthworm
|Rare Variant
|845g – 14,065g
|Moon Wrecker
|Near Shipwrecks
|Earthworm
|Night Variant
|100g – 1,690g
Stormfish
|Fish
|Location
|Bait Needed
|Rarity
|Sell Price
|Ancient Stormfish
|Any Storm in The Ancient Isles
|Leeches
|The Ancient Isles Variant
|100g – 1,690g
|Shores Stormfish
|Any Storm in The Shores of Plenty
|Leeches
|The Shores of Plenty Variant
|100g – 1,690g
|Wild Stormfish
|Any Storm in The Wilds
|Leeches
|The Wilds Variant
|100g – 1,690
|Shadow Stormfish
|Any Storm
|Leeches
|Rare Variant
|1,015g – 16,875g
|Twilight Stormfish
|Any Storm
|Leeches
|Night Variant
|100g – 1,690g
Best fish for reputation in Sea of Thieves
The best fish for reputation are the fish that reward the most gold. On top of this, all Trophy Fish and Cooked fish give more Reputation than the standard versions, so it’s always worth perfectly cooking your fish when you catch them.
So, using that logic, these are the best fish to increase your Hunters Call reputation:
- All Trophy Fish
- All cooked Rare Variant Fish
- Raven Islehopper
- Bone Ancientscale
- Bonedust Plentifin
- Muddy Wildsplash
- Forsaken Devilfish
- Sand Battlegill
- Snow Wrecker
- Shadow Stormfish
Are cooked fish worth more in Sea of Thieves?
Yes, cooked fish are worth much more in Sea of Thieves. For example, a standard cooked Stone Islehopper will reward players with 160g while an uncooked version will be 140g.
It’s not a huge jump in costs, but considering it only takes you a maximum of 90 seconds (if it’s a trophy) to cook, and doesn’t cost any resources, it’s always worth heading to your ship’s kitchen.
Check out more Sea of Thieves guides and content below:
Sea of Thieves Kraken boss | Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform? | Where to find Ashen Keys | How to fix Lavenderbeard error in Sea of Thieves | Is Sea of Thieves down?