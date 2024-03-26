How to fish in Sea of Thieves: All fish, rarity, sale price & more

Catching fish in Sea of Thieves is far from simple, with different baits, rarities, and techniques needed to get the most out of the activity. So, here’s how to fish in Sea of Thieves.

While Sea of Thieves is certainly all about pirates and pillaging, there’s nothing quite like sitting on the side of your boat catching fish. It’s the perfect pastime during traveling and can reap some ideal rewards, especially on the food and health front.

However, it’s not always that easy to fish in this open-world game, and many players can find the activity pretty tricky. So, here’s how to fish in Sea of Thieves, as well as all the fish you can catch, their rarities, sale prices, and so much more.

Contents:

How to fish in Sea of Thieves

Rare

To fish in Sea of Thieves, you’ll want to follow these steps:

Once on the sea, equip your rod (the second page of your equipment). While your rod is equipped if you have bait, head to your equipment and attach it. Cast your line (RT for Xbox). Keep the line in the water until you get a bite. When you get a bite, begin to reel the fish in, stopping when it pulls too much. When it begins pulling, fight against it. If it’s swimming right, pull left, if it’s going forward, pull back. When the line slacks, reel the fish in again. Keep going until the fish gets close enough for you to fully reel it in and you’ve successfully caught a fish.

Fishing itself does take quite a bit of practice, so we recommend just trying it out and learning from your snapped rods. However, patience is the key here and you’ll quickly become a master angler.

All fish in Sea of Thieves, their rarity & sell prices

There are tons of fish to catch in Sea of Thieves, and each will come with a certain rarity, sell price, and desired location.

It’s important to note, that the cost has been detailed from the minimum (burnt regular fish) to the maximum available (Cooked Trophy fish).

Splashtails

Fish Location Bait Needed Rarity Sell Price Ruby Splashtail All areas None Base Variant 15g – 285g Sunny Splashtail All areas None Common Variant 35g – 565g Indigo Splashtail All areas None Uncommon Variant 50g – 850g Umber Splashtail All areas None Rare Variant 85g – 1,410g Seafoam Splashtail All areas None Night Variant 35g – 565g

Pondies

Rare

Fish Location Bait Needed Rarity Sell Price Charcoal Pondie Freshwater Ponds None Base Variant 15g – 285g Orchid Pondie Freshwater Ponds None Common Variant 35g – 565g Bronze Pondie Freshwater Ponds None Uncommon Variant 50g – 850g Bright Pondie Freshwater Ponds None Rare Variant 85g – 1,410 Moonsky Pondie Freshwater Ponds None Night Variant 35g – 565g

Islehoppers

Fish Location Bait Needed Rarity Sell Price Stone Islehopper Shipwreck Bay, Shark Bait Cove, Crook’s Hollow, Sailor’s Bounty, Cannon Cove and Fetcher’s Rest None Common Variant 25g – 400g Moss Islehopper Ashen Reaches, Thieves’ Haven, Marauder’s Arch, Lone Cove, Wanderers Refuge and Ruby’s Fall None Common Variant 25g – 400g Honey Islehopper Discovery Ridge, Plunder Valley, Kraken’s Fall, Sunken Grove, Crescent Isle and The Devil’s Thirst None Common Variant 25g – 400g Raven Islehopper During the day at: Devil’s Ridge, Smuggler’s Bay, Mermaid’s Hideaway, The Crooked Masts, Old Faithful Isle, Flintlock Peninsula and Snake Island None Rare Variant 235g – 3,940g Amethyst Islehopper During the Night at: Devil’s Ridge, Smuggler’s Bay, Mermaid’s Hideaway, The Crooked Masts, Old Faithful Isle, Flintlock Peninsula and Snake Island None Night Variant 25g – 400g

Ancientscales

Fish Location Bait Needed Rarity Sell Price Almond Ancientscale The Ancient Isles Leeches Base Variant 50g – 850g Sapphire Ancientscale The Ancient Isles Leeches Common Variant 70g – 1,125g Smoke Ancientscale The Ancient Isles Leeches Uncommon Variant 85g – 1,410g Bone Ancientscale The Ancient Isles Leeches Rare Variant 675g – 11,250g Starshine Ancientscale The Ancient Isles Leeches Night Variant 70g – 1,125g

Plentifins

Rare

Fish Location Bait Needed Rarity Sell Price Olive Plentifin The Shores of Plenty Earthworms Base Variant 50g – 850g Amber Plentifin The Shores of Plenty Earthworms Common Variant 70g – 1,125g Cloudy Plentifin The Shores of Plenty Earthworms Uncommon Variant 85g – 1,410g Bonedust Plentifin The Shores of Plenty Earthworms Rare Variant 675g – 11,250g Watery Plentifin The Shores of Plenty Earthworms Night Variant 70g – 1,125g

Windsplashes

Fish Location Bait Needed Rarity Sell Price Russet Windsplash The Wilds Earthworms Base Variant 50g – 850g Sandy Windsplash The Wilds Earthworms Common Variant 70g – 1,125g Ocean Windsplash The Wilds Earthworms Uncommon Variant 85g – 1,410g Muddy Windsplash The Wilds Earthworms Rare Variant 675g – 11,250g Coral Windsplash The Wilds Earthworms Night Variant 70g – 1,125g

Devilfish

Fish Location Bait Needed Rarity Sell Price Ashen Devilfish The Devil’s Roar Grubs Base Variant 50g – 850g Seashell Devilfish The Devil’s Roar Grubs Common Variant 70g – 1,125g Lava Devilfish The Devil’s Roar Grubs Uncommon Variant 85g – 1,410g Forsaken Devilfish The Devil’s Roar Grubs Rare Variant 675g – 11,250g Firelight Devilfish The Devil’s Roar Grubs Night Variant 70g – 1,125g

Battlegills

Fish Location Bait Needed Rarity Sell Price Jade Battlegill Near Skeleton Ships, and active Skeleton Forts, Fort of Fortune, or Fort of the Damned Grubs Base Variant 85g – 1,410g Sky Battlegill Near Skeleton Ships, and active Skeleton Forts, Fort of Fortune, or Fort of the Damned Grubs Common Variant 100g – 1,690g Rum Battlegill Near Skeleton Ships, and active Skeleton Forts, Fort of Fortune, or Fort of the Damned Grubs Uncommon Variant 120g – 1,975g Sand Battlegill Near Skeleton Ships, and active Skeleton Forts, Fort of Fortune, or Fort of the Damned Grubs Rare Variant 850g – 14,065g Bittersweet Battlegill Near Skeleton Ships, and active Skeleton Forts, Fort of Fortune, or Fort of the Damned Grubs Night Variant 100g – 1,690g

Wreckers

Rare / Gameaholik

Fish Location Bait Needed Rarity Sell Price Rose Wrecker Near Shipwrecks Earthworm Base Variant 85g – 1,410g Sun Wrecker Near Shipwrecks Earthworm Common Variant 100g – 1,690g Blackcloud Wrecker Near Shipwrecks in a storm Earthworm Storm Variant 120g – 1,975g Snow Wrecker Near Shipwrecks Earthworm Rare Variant 845g – 14,065g Moon Wrecker Near Shipwrecks Earthworm Night Variant 100g – 1,690g

Stormfish

Fish Location Bait Needed Rarity Sell Price Ancient Stormfish Any Storm in The Ancient Isles Leeches The Ancient Isles Variant 100g – 1,690g Shores Stormfish Any Storm in The Shores of Plenty Leeches The Shores of Plenty Variant 100g – 1,690g Wild Stormfish Any Storm in The Wilds Leeches The Wilds Variant 100g – 1,690 Shadow Stormfish Any Storm Leeches Rare Variant 1,015g – 16,875g Twilight Stormfish Any Storm Leeches Night Variant 100g – 1,690g

Best fish for reputation in Sea of Thieves

The best fish for reputation are the fish that reward the most gold. On top of this, all Trophy Fish and Cooked fish give more Reputation than the standard versions, so it’s always worth perfectly cooking your fish when you catch them.

So, using that logic, these are the best fish to increase your Hunters Call reputation:

All Trophy Fish

All cooked Rare Variant Fish Raven Islehopper Bone Ancientscale Bonedust Plentifin Muddy Wildsplash Forsaken Devilfish Sand Battlegill Snow Wrecker Shadow Stormfish



Are cooked fish worth more in Sea of Thieves?

Yes, cooked fish are worth much more in Sea of Thieves. For example, a standard cooked Stone Islehopper will reward players with 160g while an uncooked version will be 140g.

It’s not a huge jump in costs, but considering it only takes you a maximum of 90 seconds (if it’s a trophy) to cook, and doesn’t cost any resources, it’s always worth heading to your ship’s kitchen.

