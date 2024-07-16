EA FC 25‘s launch date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the most eager fans can’t wait any longer. If you’re one of them and want to get codes for the closed beta and access EA’s game early, here’s how to do so.

EA Sports manages to bring plenty of new content for their fans year after year, keeping them interested in the overall game’s development and growth. So it’s only logical that EA Sports FC lovers want to experiment with the new features as soon as possible.

If you can’t wait any longer and want to see what the studio has in store as soon as possible, here’s how to get beta codes to access the closed beta of EA FC 25.

How to access the EA FC 25 closed beta

The closed beta for EA FC 25 will be opened to a select number of users chosen by EA out of all the ones who sign up for the Community Playtesting.

How to sign up for EA Playtesting

Luckily for fans, it’s quite easy to sign up. Here are the steps:

Go to EA’s website and Sign in. Click on your Avatar in the top right corner. Click on ‘Account settings‘. Select ‘Email Preferences’. In the preferred game section make sure you ticked the box to allow EA to send you communications ‘Anytime‘. Then check that EA Sports FC titles are selected & press ‘Update‘. Go to the ‘Electronic Arts Playtesting’ tab. Click ‘Join EA playtesting’. Sign into your EA account and fill out the form provided, as well as your preferences.

EA SPORTS

Closed beta conditions

Besides signing up for the Community Playtesting, players need to meet the following conditions to be considered for the beta:

Signed up for Community Playtesting on the EA website.

Be at least 18 years old.

Have a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S|X.

Play EA FC 24 regularly.

Have an internet connection.

Accepted the User and Beta Agreement.

Have an active PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The EA Sports FC 25 beta hasn’t been announced yet.

However, EA FC 24 launched at the end of September last year, and if we consider that, the studio could replicate something similar this year. In that case, the closed beta should kick off around the first week of August and last for about three weeks as reported by FGZ news.

The chosen players will receive codes via the e-mail associated with their EA accounts, so keep an eye on your inbox and check your spam folder regularly – just in case.

It’s worth noting that closed betas are limited, so having signed into the Community Playtesting does not guarantee you’ll receive a code. What’s more, those who do get a code won’t gain access to all the game modes.

How to transfer beta codes

You cannot transfer EA FC 25 beta codes to another user. This means that if you receive access to the closed beta, you are the only one who can log into the game.

If for whatever reason you’re unable to redeem the code, nobody else can use it in your place as it is not transferable, so it will be lost.

That’s everything you need to know about the EA FC 25 closed beta. Keep up to date with everything game-related here. If you’re a sports fan, learn how to get early access to College Football 25 or check the pre-order bonuses for Madden 25.