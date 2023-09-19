What is the Headless Horseman in Roblox? Price, release date, more

Roblox offers a wide array of customization options for players to purchase within its store, and Headless Horseman is one of the staple avatar skins in the game. Here’s all you need to know about it.

With striking similarities to Minecraft, Roblox has fitted nicely into the niche of online games for several years now, and its become one of the world’s most popular games year in and year out.

Roblox sports a wide array of skins and other items that players can purchase to jazz up their character. Furthermore, the developers offer special holiday cosmetics for players to purchase for a limited time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With the Halloween season just around the corner, there’s no better time to run over one of Roblox’s most beloved skins: The Headless Horseman that has finally returned to the Avatar Shop.

Roblox Corporation Roblox usually goes all out for holidays, and we’ve seen multiple new skins every year.

What is the Headless Horseman cosmetic in Roblox?

This item is a cosmetic bundle that was first released for Roblox back in October 2013, and has since been one of the most sought-after skins within the game.

This cosmetic has been a staple of the Halloween skins within the store for over ten now, so there’s definitely much hype around the Avatar Skin this time around as well.

Article continues after ad

When does the Headless Horsman bundle release?

Since 2013, this bundle has been released into the in-game store every fall season, and following the trend of previous years, the skin has returned to the Avatar Shop from September 16, 2023 and will remain until the beginning of November 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How much does the Headless Horseman bundle cost?

If you’re looking to purchase this bundle, you’ll have to set aside around 31,000 Robux. It’s one of the best holiday outfits they’ve added over the years, and you’ll definitely see players rocking this bundle come Halloween.

Article continues after ad

Content creators like KreekCraft, Denis Daily and Flamingo have all shown their excitement of the return of this bundle as it allows them to host giveaways, tournaments and certain surprises to their fans who cannot afford to get it.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Headless Horseman bundle. For more Roblox content check out our guides below:

Article continues after ad

How to get voice chat on Roblox | Best Roblox games to play in 2023 | Roblox promo codes | Roblox guides | Best Roblox music codes | How many people play Roblox? | Roblox Dragon Adventure codes | Funky Friday codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | My Hero Mania codes | Roblox Arsenal codes