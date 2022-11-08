What is Roblox Premium? Subscription cost, what it does & how to get

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

If you’re wondering what Roblox Premium is and what the membership does, here’s everything you need to know about how to get it, what it costs, and more.

Many free-to-play games include a subscription model in 2022, and Roblox is no different with its Premium membership. By subscribing to the service, you’re rewarded with lots of different goodies, including Robux, each month.

So, if you’re wondering what you’re getting when you subscribe to Roblox Premium, along with how much it costs and how to get it, read on for more details

Roblox Corporation Roblox’s premium subscription grants Robux monthly on every renewal date.

What is Roblox Premium?

Roblox Premium is a paid service that rewards you with in-game items and additional extra features, such as trading items, on a monthly basis.

This works on every platform the game is available on and involves three different plans that you can subscribe to.

What does Roblox Premium do?

When subscribed to Roblox Premium, players will be granted an amount of Robux every month alongside access to the following perks:

10% extra Robux with every Robux purchased from the store.

with every Robux purchased from the store. Resell in-game items to earn additional Robux.

to earn additional Robux. Unlock the ability to trade items with other members .

. Get access to exclusive Avatar Shop items and discounts.

Roblox Premium subscription plans & cost

The Premium subscription comes in three unique plans, each of which is renewed monthly and gives a certain amount of Robux alongside the items listed above.

Here’s a rundown of the prices of every Premium membership plan:

$4.99 : The Premium 450 plan gives you 450 Robux every month .

: The Premium 450 plan gives you . $9.99 : The Premium 1000 plan gives you 1,000 Robux every month .

: The Premium 1000 plan gives you . $19.99: The Premium 2250 plan gives you a whopping 2,250 Robux every month.

How to get Roblox Premium

The Premium model can be accessed by heading to the official website and logging into your account. Once there, follow the below steps:

Click on the ‘Get Premium’ button. This will then take you to the plans section of the page.

This will then take you to the plans section of the page. Choose either of the three plans and click on the ‘Subscribe Now’ button.

Select the type of payment you want to proceed with and complete the payment.

Alternatively, if you’ve decided to take a break from this monthly membership, our how to cancel Roblox Premium guide has all the details you need in order to cancel your membership in a flash.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Roblox Premium and its features.

For code lists on many of Roblox’s many different experiences and additional mobile tips, make sure to check out our various guides:

