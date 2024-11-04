What are TikTok Live subscriptions and how do they work?

Users are still surprised to find that TikTok has a feature that allows users to subscribe to their favorite influencer – but for a fee, similar to streaming platforms like Twitch and Kick.

As TikTok continues to dominate the social media landscape, the platform has introduced TikTok Live Subscriptions—a feature designed to offer creators new ways to monetize their content while delivering exclusive experiences for their fans.

Launched in response to the rising demand for unique and interactive content, TikTok Live Subscriptions allow viewers to directly support their favorite creators with a monthly subscription, gaining access to perks like custom badges, exclusive emojis, and subscriber-only chats.

This move not only gives creators a new stream of revenue but also lets fans get closer than ever to the influencers they love.

What are TikTok subscriptions?

In 2021, TikTok introduced Live, where users with more than 1,000 followers could create live broadcasts directly from the network.

Since then, live videos have been a massive hit on TikTok, not just for content creators, but also for users who continue to consume this kind of content.

Therefore, the network has created a premium service for this kind of content, allowing content creators and subscribers to connect more authentically and personally.

As TikTok Live subscriptions become more popular, TikTok has made a new update. As part of their efforts to build more diversified creator monetization opportunities to support our creators, they introduced the addition of a new LIVE Subscription perk they call “Subscriber-Only Videos”.

Subscriber-only videos are exclusive videos that only subscribers can view. The new perk encourages interactions beyond the LIVE room, allowing subscribers to like, comment, and reply to one another. This was to help creators foster even more meaningful and authentic connections with their community.

Who can access TikTok LIVE subscriptions?

Now, if you are a content creator you may be wondering how you can access this feature. Before starting, there are a few requirements that creators need to meet to unlock the feature:

Be at least 18 years old.

Have a minimum of 1,000 followers.

Must meet TikTok’s Community Guidelines .

. Have LIVE access and have conducted a live for at least 30 minutes in the last 28 days.

How much are TikTok subscriptions?

As of the time of writing, there is no universal price, however, it is said that the prices will be similar to Twitch, starting at $4.99 a month and going up to $24.99. The revenue sharing will also be similar to that of Twitch.

To become a subscriber to your favorite creator, you can usually subscribe directly from a creator’s account by clicking on LIVE Subscription, which takes you directly to the creator’s subscription page.

At the bottom of this page, you will see a Subscribe button. Fill in the on-screen prompts, and then choose between a one-month subscription or an auto-renewal plan.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to a creator directly through their live video. To do this, find the star icon that will appear in the bottom-left corner of the creator’s live video. Then, select the Subscribe button and follow the on-screen steps.

Unsplash: Collabstr

How to cancel TikTok subscriptions

If you want to cancel a TikTok LIVE subscription, first head to your profile and then to Settings and Privacy, then LIVE, and then here you will see both active and expired LIVE Subscriptions.

To cancel a LIVE subscription, you can do this by heading to the App Store from your device. Click on your profile picture in the right-hand corner, and then click on Subscriptions. If you have any active subscriptions, you can cancel them here.

If you have an iPhone, another way to do this is to head to your phone Settings. Click on your Apple ID at the top of the page, and then find the Subscriptions tab. Here your active subscriptions will appear, and you can manage subscriptions here.

For more TikTok tips, check out our other guides including how to send TikTok Live gifts and how to block someone on the app.