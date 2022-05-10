How to cancel Roblox Premium in 2022: iPhone, PC, Android & more

If you’re wondering how to cancel your Roblox Premium membership in 2022, we’ve got a list of steps to ending your subscription on PC, iPhone, and Android.

While Roblox is mostly free-to-play, its Premium membership — available on multiple platforms — awards you with its in-game currency, Robux, alongside premium-only items and boosters on a monthly basis.

If you’ve decided to take a break from the goodies provided by this monthly membership, however, keep reading to find out just how you can cancel Roblox premium to avoid getting charged on your next renewal date.

How to cancel Roblox Premium

Below, you’ll find each and every method for multiple platforms to walk you through exactly how you can cancel your Premium subscription.

Depending on the particular platform you’re using, you’ll have to take a slightly different approach in order to end your membership.

How to cancel Roblox Premium on iPhone, iPad & iPod touch

The methods for canceling your membership on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch are very much the same:

Open the ‘Settings’ app on your Apple device. Tap on your name. Tap on Subscriptions. Tap on the ‘Roblox subscription’. Tap on Cancel Subscription.

How to cancel Roblox Premium on PC & Mac

Follow the below steps to cancel your subscription on PC & Mac browsers:

Mac

Open the App Store app. At the bottom of the sidebar, click the sign-in button or your name. Click on ‘View Information’ at the top of the window. Sign in if asked. Scroll until you see ‘Subscriptions’ on the page that appears. Click on ‘Manage’. Next to the Roblox subscription, click on Edit. Click on ‘Cancel Subscription’.

PC

Log into the account where the membership was bought. Open the gear icon in the upper right. Click on ‘Settings’. Open ‘Billing’. Click the ‘Cancel Renewal’ button. Follow all the prompts from there until the subscription is completely canceled.

How to cancel your Roblox Premium on Android

Finally, you’ll need to first head to the Google Play Store in order to cancel your Roblox membership. Once there, follow the below steps:

Sign in to your Google Account. At the left, click ‘My subscriptions’. Select the Roblox subscription. Click on ‘Manage’. Then click on ‘Cancel subscription’. Within the confirmation pop-up, click ‘Yes’.

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about canceling Roblox Premium for almost every device available.

