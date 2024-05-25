Roblox The Classic: All Blade Ball quests

Roblox is back with an awesome event called The Classic after the success of The Hunt. Featuring just 15 games, The Classic grants Tix and tokens that can be used to unlock a plethora of incredible rewards for players.

Having previously featured in The Hunt, Blade Ball is returning to The Classic event with brand new quests. The game has 5 tokens and 10 Tix that players can grab to redeem at the hub.

All Blade Ball quests in Roblox The Classic event

To start all Blade Ball quests in Roblox The Classic event, enter a server and head over to the 1x1x1x1 man. There are three quests in Blade Ball, and each of them offers XP as follows:

Play 5 Games: +5 XP

+5 XP Eliminate 3 Players: +5 XP

+5 XP Find 3 Tix: +10 XP

You will earn tokens and Bloxy Colas as you gather the following amount of XP:

Required XP Bloxy Colas Tokens 15 XP 150 Bloxy Colas 1 Token 30 XP 250 Bloxy Colas 1 Token 60 XP 300 Bloxy Colas 1 Token 90 XP 500 Bloxy Colas 1 Token 120 XP 750 Bloxy Colas 1 Token

Once you collect all the tokens, you can move on to the Tix locations.

All Blade Ball Tix locations

To collect all 10 Tix in Blade Ball, you’ll have to teleport to the following maps:

Ancient Map: Find the Tix near the outer golden ring.

Find the Tix near the outer golden ring. Arena: Find the Tix next to the fallen pillar around the map.

Find the Tix next to the fallen pillar around the map. Enchanted Forest: Look for the Tix above a mushroom. The mushroom gives you a jump boost so hop on to it to grab the Tix.

Look for the Tix above a mushroom. The mushroom gives you a jump boost so hop on to it to grab the Tix. Height Fight: Find the Tix in one of the torches around the arena.

Find the Tix in one of the torches around the arena. Moon Map: Look for the Tix above a crater and double-jump to get it.

Look for the Tix above a crater and double-jump to get it. Times Square: Find the Tix on one of the trees. You’ll need the ability to jump high and reach the Tix.

Find the Tix on one of the trees. You’ll need the ability to jump high and reach the Tix. Ocean: Find the Tix next to the Treasure Chest.

Find the Tix next to the Treasure Chest. Enchanted Desert: The Tix is on the top of a tree. You’ll need a special ability to jump up high.

The Tix is on the top of a tree. You’ll need a special ability to jump up high. Olympus: Find the Tix on the top of the pillar with three small pillars next to it. A high jump ability will help you get it faster.

Find the Tix on the top of the pillar with three small pillars next to it. A high jump ability will help you get it faster. Underworld: Look for the Tix next to a glowing lava crack.

Once you get all the Tix and tokens, you can head back to the Classic hub to track your rewards.

