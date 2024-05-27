What are Tix in Roblox The Classic event & how to use them

After the success of The Hunt, Roblox is back with another exciting event that is full of fun. This cross-platform event has 15 games where players can enjoy completing quests and winning rewards such as Tix and badges.

Apart from the games, the Classic hub itself has mini-quests that reward the players with badges and Tix. The Tix, or Tickets, are a part of Roblox’s history.

Veteran Robloxians may remember their importance in the marketplace. Well, the Tix are back for The Classic. However, they do not have the same function as they did before. So what are Tix used for now?

Roblox / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Collect Tix to unlock awesome rewards.

Roblox The Classic: What are Tix and how to use them

In Roblox, the Tix are a form of currency alongside the standard Robux. Players can earn them by completing various tasks like daily login and then, spend them to buy items at the marketplace during the course of the event.

Tix were discontinued in 2016, but have been temporarily reintroduced for The Classic event. They are not usable in the marketplace anymore, however, Roblox has confirmed that there will be future events where Tix will be usable again.

In the Roblox Classic event, players can use Tix to redeem event-specific items featured in the hub. The items include:

Drink Coin – 4 Tix

– 4 Tix Rocket Launcher – 6 Tix

– 6 Tix Superball – 12 Tix

– 12 Tix Timebomb – 20 Tix

– 20 Tix Mom’s Dog – 32 Tix

Collecting these items will automatically unlock some badges. Players can use other items like the Rocket Launcher to complete mini-games and earn more badges.

To find all Tix, players will have to scour the hub and all 15 games. Collecting all Tix, along with tokens, will unlock the Leaderboard Milestone 10 badge that marks the total completion of the event.

Moreover, the hub features a Tix Tower / Tix Machine, with a question mark on the top. As players from around the world collect Tix, the machine fills up. It’ll take a community effort to fill it and unlock the hidden reward.

So hurry up and collect all the Tix before the event ends on May 28, 2024.

Don’t know where to start? Our guides for all Tix in Blade Ball and A Dusty Trip can come in handy. Moreover, you can also check out how to get all badges for more Tix.

