Single’s Inferno Season 3 finale: What couples left Inferno together?

The time has finally come for the contestants of Single’s Inferno Season 3 to leave the deserted island with the person of their choosing as couples for the finale. Who did Gwan-hee choose? And who was left heartbroken?

Fans agree that the third season has been a whirlwind of drama, unlike prior seasons. There’s no denying that the quadruple love triangle between Gwan-hee, Hye-seon, Ha-jeong, and Min-ji carried the series. It also led fans to become a bit disgruntled at the actions of the basketball star and newcomer Min-ji.

Article continues after ad

But the season also yielded drama between Gyu-ri, Min-woo, and Si-eun. Let’s not forget Min-kyu was also ga-ga over Gyu-ri from the get-go and was holding out on his feelings until the end. When it comes to Ha-bin and Won-ik, there was already an inclination that they would leave without a partner.

Article continues after ad

With yet another successful season in the books at Netflix, let’s dive into what couples left Inferno in the finale of Single’s Inferno Season 3. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Article continues after ad

Single’s Inferno Season 3: Jin-seok and Min-young

The light at the end of the tunnel shined brightly for Jin-seok and Min-young as they left Single’s Inferno Season 3 finale as a couple. The two were a likely pair from the first episode, but they hit rocky water when Min-young openly confessed that Jin-seok’s eagerness to be with her wasn’t something she desired.

Along the way, they made up and rekindled their relationship. Even more so after Min-young became a little jealous seeing Jin-seok try and get to know Min-ji. Many fans called them the old married couple of the group. Often giving words of wisdom to others.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

By the finale, their decision to leave Inferno together was a cause for celebration. While Jin-seok stood at the gate of Inferno, the person interested in him had to stand in front of him. Only Min-young made her way to him. She told him that she was thankful for him and his company, if not she would have really been in Inferno. She also asked him to bake her bread when they left.

In Jin-seok’s true witty and comical ways, he only said “thank you” and “the end.” Jin-seok chose Min-young and they left together.

Article continues after ad

Gyu-ri and Min-kyu

Sticking to his guns, Min-kyu was the only one to choose Gyu-ri as his chosen love interest. While Gyu-ri has feelings for Min-woo as well, fans knew that he wouldn’t choose her after having made up his mind about someone else. From the start of the dating series, Min-kyu wasn’t shy about his interest in Gyu-ri and decided to keep himself focused on only her.

Article continues after ad

During their first Paradise date, Gyu-ri admitted she felt more at ease and comfortable than with Min-woo. In the end, Gyu-ri chose Min-kyu and they left as a couple during the Single’s Inferno Season 3 finale. Min-kyu thanked her for their time together and for having fun in Paradise and in Inferno.

Article continues after ad

Gyu-ri returned the sentiment and said she hoped they get along together. Based on that alone, the hosts knew she had made up her mind. Min-kyu promised to buy her as many blueberry pie slices as she wanted.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Si-eun and Min-woo

When it comes down to Si-eun and Min-woo it was a no-brainer. The two were fan favorites for a while but never had the right moment to express their feelings. As their time was getting cut short, they were honest and open with each other. While Min-woo did have feelings for Gyu-ri, it was clear as day that his heart wasn’t with her but with Si-eun. Before the finale, he admitted to her that she was his only choice.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans knew that Won-ik’s advances on Si-eun wouldn’t work mostly due to his overprotective and brazen demeanor towards her. There’s also no denying that Si-eun never looked happy while in Paradise with him. During the finale, the two approached Si-eun as their final choice.

In his statement to her, he expressed how he felt his heart fluttering when learning more about her. He was also grateful for the emotions he felt through her. Si-eun admitted their timing was always off but was happy they got to express their feelings for each other.

Article continues after ad

As if knowing the outcome, Won-ik expressed how fun their conversations were and how she did a good job in Inferno. Si-eun thanked him for the fond memories and for having learned a lot from him. But ultimately Si-eun chose to leave Inferno with Min-woo.

Article continues after ad

Hye-seon and Gwan-hee

The moment everyone was waiting for has finally arrived. After a drama-filled season, it was time to see who really captured Gwan-hee’s heart. As he stood at the gate of Inferno, it was no surprise that Hye-seon, Ha-jeong, and Min-ji stood in front of him. Before the finale, Gwan-hee had broken down after realizing how much he had hurt all of their feelings. But seeing Hye-seon shed tears seemed to have cemented his mindset. He also admitted to Ha-jeong that he “had” feelings for her.

Article continues after ad

Min-ji expressed the best decision she made was to speak to him first and that he made her heart flutter. Ha-jeong said that she couldn’t forget the emotions when they first met and had faith in their mutual feelings for each other.

Article continues after ad

When it came down to Hye-seon she said he was the one she most talked to and saw him as a kind and gentle person. She was also grateful for his sentiment as he saw her as a nice person as well. While saying he liked the color of her dress, Gwan-hee told Min-ji that she was closest to his ideal type but was upset he couldn’t treat her better. He also apologized for how he made her feel.

Article continues after ad

As expected, Gwan-hee openly told Ha-jeong he had feelings for her but hoped they could grab a meal together outside Inferno. Interestingly enough his words to Hye-seon were asking her not to trip when he’s not around, not to eat alone or cry alone. Also, she would do well without him.

Article continues after ad

By all accounts, it seemed as if he would pick Min-ji. In the end, he chose Hye-seon to leave Inferno as a couple for the Single’s Inferno Season 3 finale. His reasoning? He realized their conversations happened because they had a connection and couldn’t get over her. Gwna-hee also stated that if he picked Min-ji, he would only think of Hye-seon.

Article continues after ad

Read more Single’s Inferno Season 3 content below: