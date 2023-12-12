Single’s Inferno Season 3 Episode 1-3: What couples left for Paradise together

Inferno is hotter than ever in Netflix’s Single’s Inferno Season 3 as some contestants quickly became couples who enjoyed the luxuries of Paradise.

The third season of the popular Netflix Korean dating reality series has a few tricks up its sleeve with a new batch of contestants and new rules. This time around, the drama will be juicier and more tantalizing than ever as sparks and some jealousy will arise.

Like the first season, a total of 12 contestants will be looking for love on a deserted island. But as the rules state, the only way to learn intimate details about a possible suitor is by going to Paradise. This time around, Paradise is a bit different with Single’s Inferno Season 3 giving the couples more to explore.

With the dating series underway, certain couples going to Paradise have already won over fans and are possibly endgame. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Lee Jin-seok and An Min-young

Netflix

To everyone’s surprise on the deserted island, the first couples chosen to go to Paradise happened within a short time after arriving on the island. When first introduced Min-young showed her interest in Jin-seok and his more masculine aura. After a light lunch of carrots and canned chicken, the contestants were given plane tickets.

Each person had to give theirs to the person they wanted to go to Paradise with. Min-young had received a ticket from both Choi Min-woo and Jin-seok Min-woo wanted to get to know her thanks to her bubbly and open personality. When it came time to choose her partner, Min-young chose Jin-seok.

Choi Hye-seon and Lee Gwan-hee

Netflix

It wasn’t a big surprise when Gwan-hee chose Hye-seon as his partner for Paradise. Since arriving on the island, they have shown an interest in each other. Gwan-hee gleefully gave her his ticket, while Hye-seon easily went to give him hers.

After the matched couples only Kim Gyu-ri and Min-woo were left. With Min-woo having chosen Min-young, he was left in Inferno with Gyu-ri. Even the hosts of Single’s Inferno Season 3 found it awkward as Gyu-ri was rejected by Min-woo.

Yun Ha-jeong and Park Min-kyu

Netflix

Unknown to the contestants and fans of Single’s Inferno Season 3, the rules changed. The new season has two separate groups of contestants on different islands going through the same voting process. On Island #2, five contestants were also choosing couples for Paradise.

But this group had drama from the get-go as Yun Ha-jeong knows fellow contestant Yi Si-eun. To make matters more complicated, they have the same taste in men and set their sights on Park Min-kyu. Both she and Ha-jeong chose Min-kyu during the Paradise selection. But ultimately, Min-kyu made the deciding choice to go to Paradise with Ha-jeong.

Their spark likely occurred during lunch when Ha-jeong playfully bantered with Min-kyu and gave him all the sweet carrots. He had complained all of his were bitter. This left Si-eun, Son Won-ik, and Yun Ha-bin alone on the island together.

Kim Gyu-ri and Park Min-kyu

Single’s Inferno Season 2 added a twist to Paradise with the selected couples. The morning after, all the couples were told one of them wouldn’t be leaving with their chosen partner. In a surprise twist, Hye-seon left Gwan-hee in the hotel to meet Min-kyu. They soon learned of the other contestants on the other island.

In return, Min-kyu left with Hye-seon to her island in a swap. Gwan-hee also met Ha-jeong and left with her to her island with Min-young in tow. The sudden change in contestants had sparks flying between Gyu-ri and Min-kyu. To the hosts and fans, they looked enamored with each other the moment they met.

When it came time to choose the next group of couples for Paradise, Gyu-ri, Hye-seon, Min-hyuk, Jin-seok, and Min-woo had to choose. In the end, Gyu-ri chose newcomer Min-hyuk. She explained that while she was happy that Hye-seon kept her company, both Jin-seok and Min-hyuk were easier to talk to. The remaining three contestants didn’t match for Paradise.

Yu Si-eun and Son Won-ik

Being stuck on Inferno isn’t so bad after all. Having more time together it seems that Si-eun and Won-ik found common ground. During the couple’s decision on the other island in Single’s Inferno Season 3, Won-ik and Si-eun were paired together after having voted for each other.

Gwan-hee and Ha-jeong

Netflix

The hosts of Single’s Inferno Season 3 and fans are keeping their eye on Ha-jeong as her flirtatious ways will either cause her trouble or find her love. She originally went to Paradise with Min-kyu and described him as being close to her ideal type.

But when meeting Gwan-hee, she switched sides saying he was even close to her ideal type. She let her flirting skills take control and even teased Gwan-hee to go to Paradise with her within minutes of meeting him. During their short time on the island, they playfully bickered with each other and flirted.

It was no surprise that they were the next couple paired to go to Paradise together. The pairing left Min-young and Ha-bin alone on the island.

