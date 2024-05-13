Love Is Blind’s Jessica Batten explains social media absence after five-month break

Season 2’s Jessica Batten used to always be posting on social media, but after a while, it stopped. The reality TV star just explained why.

It has been a minute since Love Is Blind fans have heard from Jessica Batten. Granted she hasn’t been on-screen since meeting her now ex-fiance Mark Cuevas in the pods, but Jessica has always kept people updated on her life via social media.

Since her reality TV stardom, she’s gone on to marry her husband Benjamin McGrath and the couple have welcomed a son together.

However, all public communications from Jessica stopped back in December 2023 without any warning as to why and for how long fans would be left in the dark. And after a nearly six-month hiatus, she’s back and was quick to address her absence.

Article continues after ad

On May 5, Jessica returned to social media and explained why she left in the caption of her comeback IG post.

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star explained that she took a break in order to deal with the new phase of her life: motherhood. This post comes right after Season 6 alum Trevor Sova returned from his social media break, citing the reunion for his absence.

“I am truly sorry for the missed events, texts, calls. Not sharing. It has torn me apart thinking about how I’ve let people down at times in the past,” she stated in the caption.

Fans and fellow alums of LIB were quick to hop in the comments section to applaud her candid message and share their support.

Article continues after ad

Nick Thompson from Season 2, “You don’t owe anyone an apology for putting your needs and family first.”

Season 3’s Zanab Jeffrey also chimed in and wrote, “I will look forward to these updates, but just so you know- we don’t expect them.”

So, if you notice that Jessica isn’t posting on social media regularly, just know that she is prioritizing her family and is not intentionally leaving her fanbase out to dry.