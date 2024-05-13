Simple Life fans “can’t wait” as Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie reunite for new series

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are reuniting in a new reality TV series on Peacock, and fans are excited to watch the popular duo on their screens again.

Best friends Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie rose to fame in 2003 on the iconic reality show The Simple Life, where they traveled to small towns to do everyday jobs together. Although the E! series only ran for five seasons, they still remain friends today.

Paris currently stars in her own show on Peacock called Paris In Love, which showed her wedding to Carter Reum and the birth of her children.

On May 13, Paris announced on Instagram that she was returning to reality TV with Nicole in a new Peacock series. “New Era. Same Besties. Coming soon to Peacock,” the post’s caption read.

Article continues after ad

The post featured a short video clip of a TV screen with the girls singing, “Sanasa, Sanasa,” a well-known phrase they used on The Simple Life.

Article continues after ad

At the end of the video, the girls said, “Hi” and “Hey,” reintroducing themselves to viewers before their reunion.

In the comments, fans of The Simple Life shared their excitement about seeing Paris and Nicole in their new show.

“The OGs of reality show!! the real celebrities we love!! Yaaaas!! Can’t wait queens,” one fan wrote.

Another fan chimed in and said that Paris and Nicole’s reality TV return proves that real pop culture is back.

Article continues after ad

A different person admitted that viewers needed a cultural reset, with someone else calling it a “pop culture renaissance.”

The Simple Life was one of the earliest reality shows that ever existed, and Paris and Nicole paved the way for future reality TV stars.

Now that the pair is finally coming back with a new show, fans will be able to see how their lives have changed now that they’re married and have kids.