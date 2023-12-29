Lee Gwan-Hee goes from ‘red flag’ on Single’s Inferno 3 to the most sought-after

Lee Gwan-Hee goes from ‘red flag’ on Single’s Inferno 3 to the most sought-afterNetflix
Good or Bad, this Single’s Inferno 3 contestant has all the attention on him. Lee Gwan-Hee turns the tables in episode 6 as he becomes the most pursued guy this season.
The LG Sakers player claimed in the opening episode of the show that he would become the most sought-after guy on the show. Many mocked his confidence especially as he became the most hated guy on the Inferno after episode 4.
During episode 4, Gwan-Hee angered everyone by being insensitive and disrespectful towards the female contestants. The girls on the show, especially Yun Ha-Jeong, were angered to the point that they gathered in one room to diss him out.
However, during episode 6 he was chosen by three out of the six women on the show. A fan on Reddit writes, “Welp, whether we like it or not, this is certainly Gwanhee’s inferno 😅”
Lee Gwan-Hee in Single’s Inferno episode 6-7
Gwan-Hee was actively pursued by contestant Cho Min-Ji after her entrance on the show in episode 5. Min-Ji showed plenty of interest and attraction toward the basketball player. During episode 6, the duo was seen talking late at night and Gwan-Hee expressed that he would take her on a date to Paradise to get to know her better.
In the same episode, Gwan-Hee then received a heartfelt confession from Yun Ha-Jeong, the girl whom he went on a date with during the opening episodes. Ha-Jeong said that Gwan-Hee was the only guy on the Inferno who she felt attracted to, and her anger during episode 4 made more sense as she was more upset because of her feelings towards him.
Lastly, Gwan-Hee was seen having a conversation with Hye-Seon, the girl who he went on his first date with. Hye-Seon let Gwan-Hee know that out of all the men on the Island she had interacted with so far, she still liked him the most.
It seems that Lee Gwan-Hee will be the one making his final choice during the finale of Single’s Inferno 3.
Stay up to date about news on Single’s Inferno Season 3 and other K-dramas at our hub here.