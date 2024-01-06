Single’s Inferno Season 3 fans think Lee Gwan-Hee resembles this character

Single’s Inferno Season 3 star Lee Gwan-Hee went from being the most sought-after guy on the show to being one of the least liked contestants – and fans are even comparing him to a Cartoon Network character.

The Netflix dating reality show Single’s Inferno 3, just like its previous season, became a hot topic the moment it aired. Viewers loved the drama and juicier twists this season brought with it.

Among the guys, Lee Gwan-Hee became the center of attention, with three female contestants having an eye for his affections. Seeing the reality star’s popularity, the hosts even said this season was actually ‘Gwan-Hee’s Inferno.’

However, the basketball player enraged viewers by being disrespectful to the female contestants, and his image changed for the show hosts, as well.

Single’s Inferno 3 fans make fun of Lee Gwan-Hee

On Reddit, Single’s Inferno 3 viewers placed Gwan-Hee’s photo side by side with the character Eddy from the Cartoon Network 1999 show Ed, Edd n’ Eddy. The post received 1.5k upvotes and 97 comments, with many users laughing at the comparison.

One fan said, “It’s the same picture.” But another chimed in to disagree and said, “One is a pro athlete, the other isn’t.”

Someone tried to defend Eddy and said, “Nah, don’t do Ed like that.”

Many people exclaimed finally realizing who Gwan-Hee reminded them of. One fan wrote, “Oh man, I was wondering who he reminded me of the whole time!!!”

Another viewer roasted the basketball player and brought up the incident when one of the hosts asked if Gwan-Hee was perhaps just ‘dumb.’ They wrote, “‘Is he just dumb?’ Now we know why.”

