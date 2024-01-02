Single’s Inferno Season 3 host calls Gwan-hee a “coward” for his actions towards Hye-seon

Gwan-hee can’t catch a break in Single’s Inferno Season 3 as host/singer Lee Da-hee becomes angered by his actions toward Hye-seon in their one-on-one talk.

The Netflix Korean dating reality series is coming to an end and fans are nowhere close to figuring out who Gwan-hee will ultimately choose. He has made clear that he prefers women to validate their feelings for him than him being honest with them. So far he’s stuck between Min-ji, Hye-seon, and Ha-jeong.

Article continues after ad

But during another chance to go to Paradise, Gwan-hee expressed that he was afraid to go with Hye-seon. Why? Because he felt he would be easily swayed by her the same way he was during their first date.

Article continues after ad

From the get-go fans and the Single’s Inferno Season 3 hosts saw Gwan-hee as a red flag despite his easygoing charm. But his conversation with Hye-seon before Paradise rubbed host Lee Da-hee the wrong way.

Lee Da-hee was disappointed in Gwan-hee

During the host discussion in Episode 9, Da-hee openly called Gwan-hee a coward for trying to change the narrative with Hye-seon instead of speaking his true feelings to her.

Article continues after ad

After Gwan-hee returned to Inferno after Paradise with Min-ji, he once again jetted off to the luxury resort. The female contestants took part in a chicken match to win the top three spots to choose their dates for Paradise. It just so happens the final three are all interested in Gwan-hee. But Hye-seon came in first.

Article continues after ad

Before their decisions, Gwan-hee was surprised not to see Hye-seon with the others and went to check on her. Believing she was sick, she only said she had no one to talk to when it came to her Paradise decision. During their conversation, Hye-seon openly told him that she believed Min-ji was more his type because of her straightforwardness with her feelings.

Article continues after ad

But Gwan-hee turned the tables when asking her if she would still have gone to Paradise with Won-ik. Something that rubbed him the wrong way. Hye-seon being the honest person she is admitted she had no regrets. Gwan-hee didn’t appear too happy.

Article continues after ad

The Single’s Inferno Season 3 hosts discussed Gwan-hee’s actions and their inability to understand his motives. Dex was confused as to why Gwan-hee is giving Hye-son the impression that they could be together when telling Min-ji something else.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Da-hee soon gave her two cents and explained that Gwan-hee made it clear that he didn’t want to pursue Ha-jeong. “But with Hye-seong, it feels like he wants to keep the possibility open,” she said.

“Instead of having an honest and open conversation, he keeps beating around the bush and asking her about Won-ik,” she explained. “He’s cowardly. He’s being such a coward.”

Article continues after ad

The hosts laughed and were stunned at her choice of words. With one host explaining Da-hee isn’t the type of person to get so heated. Even the others realized Da-hee wanted to call Gwan-hee out for his actions.

Article continues after ad

Fans agree that Gwan-hee will lose Hye-seon

Single’s Inferno Season 3 fans couldn’t agree more with Lee Da-hee and her comments about Gwan-hee. In a preview of the next episode, the show revealed a hard conversation between Gwan-hee and Hye-seon that could lead to drama in the finale.

The scene was a one-on-one conversation between the two and Hye-seon putting her foot down. She tells Gwan-hee that he might as well pick Min-ji and doesn’t want to be with someone unsure of their feelings. Many fans agree that Gwan-hee’s desire to have the women approach him isn’t in his favor.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One fan said on X/Twitter, “the last person who was being this frank to him was hajeong, and he ditched her. now, it’s hyeseon and i bet his ego will get crushed once again and guess what? he’ll ditch hyeseon for minji 🙂 dahee was right calling him a coward.”

Another fan called him out and felt Hye-seon was too good for him. “At this point I wish he chooses minji. He is too indecisive for me to ship him with Hyeseon in good faith,” they said.

Article continues after ad

Read more Netflix news in our hub here, when Single’s Inferno Season 3 airs here, and details about host Dex here.