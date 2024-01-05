Single’s Inferno 3 fans impressed by Kim Gyu-Ri after the women’s game

Single’s Inferno Season 3 fans were taken aback by Gyu-Ri’s competitiveness and strength during the women’s game. Here is what you need to know and what the fans said on Reddit.

The Netflix Korean reality dating show Season 3 aired in December 2023 and stirred a buzz just like the previous season of the show.

Single’s Inferno 3 gave us twelve new faces to get acquainted with, and one of them was cast member Kim Gyu-Ri.

During episode 6 of Season 3, the ladies had a face-off during the first women’s game where they were put in a ring wearing a hat and a tail. The first one to take off both from the other would win the game. Gyu-Ri won against cast members Cho Min-Ji and Choi Hye-Son incredibly.

Single’s Inferno 3 fans are smitten with Gyu-Ri after episode 6

Netflix Contestant Kim Gyu-ri in Single’s Inferno Season 3.

Fans of the show gathered under a Reddit thread and shared what they thought about the cast member Gyu-Ri after watching her in episode 6.

One viewer expressed their shock and wrote, “Holy! Gyuri is strong, respekkkt. All with a smile hahaha.”

Another fan admired her gentle strength and commented: “The way she was acting all nervous then took advantage of it with a smile. She’s so fun.”

Some fans pointed out how they shouldn’t undermine her because being graceful and beautiful doesn’t mean she has to be weak. One wrote, “She is not to be messed with, lol/”

Yet another added, “She does F45 according to Insta. Can’t mess with her.”

The model gained the respect of many viewers after the game. A viewer praised Gyu-Ri for seeing right through Lee Gwan-Hee’s red flags and not giving him a chance. They commented: “Gyuri (and now Minji) is the only girl IMO with full self-respect. She rolled her eyes at Gwan-Hee’s comment and it fully put her off him, and she’s not chasing any of the guys – just letting them come to her. She knows her worth and I’m here for it! Wish all the other girls realized they’re all leagues above any of the guys there and acted it too.”

