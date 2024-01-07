Single’s Inferno Season 3 male viewers gush over Jin-Seok

Single’s Inferno 3 star Lee Gwan-Hee might have had everyone’s attention on the Inferno but there’s one contestant the viewers can’t get enough of. Here is what the fans think about Lee Jin-Seok.

Single’s Inferno 3 gave us 12 charming new faces to get to know and each contestant brought with them their own vibe, and viewers reacted differently to them all.

Among the guys, contestant and basketball player Lee Gwan-Hee gathered most of the spotlight, both good and bad, on him. Although when it comes to fan attention, the host and Single’s Inferno 2 star Kim Jin-Young was also not far behind.

However, this season Lee Jin-Seok had all the viewers falling for him with his gentle masculinity. Here is what the fans said on Reddit.

Single’s Inferno Season 3 fans are smitten with Jin-Seok

The fans took to Reddit and expressed what they thought about the young Barista. One male viewer stepped forward and created a thread sharing how from thier perspective Jen-Seok was the ‘real deal’.

The male fan wrote, “I freaking love this guy. He’s so cool, charming, funny, kind, understanding, and mature that it sets the standard for how boys should look to grow up to be. Like what Jin-Young said: He’s the real deal.”

Another fan commented: “I love the fact that he bakes.”

On the show, due to his masculine physicality and a rough Korean dialect, Jin-Seok, gained the image of a rough and masculine guy. However, viewers and cast members both were surprised to find that the guy owned a cafe and baked cakes for a living.

Yet another viewer wrote: “On top of that he has three successful businesses? Sounds like he has his sh*t together. Sign me up!”

The viewers saw Jin-Seok be very respectful, gentle, and understanding towards the female cast members which included An Min-Young and Cho Min-Ji. It seems that Jin-Seok has both male and female viewers charmed by his personality.

Someone said, “I love how he’s just super secure with himself! No panicking, just quiet confidence. Even putting on Minji’s bow headband like nothing xD”

Stay up to date about news on Single’s Inferno Season 3 and other K-dramas at our hub here.