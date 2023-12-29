Single’s Inferno 3 fans slam Ha-Bin and Won-Ik for having ‘dry’ personality

Single’s Inferno fans express their frustration with Yun Ha-Bin and Son Won-Ik, saying that they have a boring personality. Here is what the fans are saying on Reddit.

It is no doubt that all the contestants on Single’s Inferno 3 are eye candy. However, this reality show could be proof that being an eye candy takes you only so far in a dating show.

The two male contestants, Yun Ha-Bin and Son Won-Ik attracted plenty of female contestants during the opening episodes. Ha-Bin was chosen by the entire female cast as the guy they’d like to take on a date.

Won-Ik was chosen by contestants Yu Si-Eun and Choi Hye-Seon for a date to Paradise, but both ladies expressed disappointment on their return to Inferno.

Netflix Contestant Yun Ha-bin in Single’s Inferno Season 3.

What are Single’s Inferno 3 fans saying about Ha-Bin and Won-Ik?

Single’s Inferno fans, just like the show host Jin-Young, are very blunt while expressing themselves. Fans took to Reddit to discuss what they thought about the two guys and were glad to find that they shared the opinion.

One fan started the thread and wrote: “Wonik babes I love you but we gotta work on that personality 😭😭😭”

A fan added to it and commented: “bro is as dry as sand.”

Yet another wrote: “Its not as bad as ha bin tho”

Some fans gave constructive criticism to Won-Ik and said that he needed to be more expressive and lead conversations. They wrote, “Fr and it irks me that he has almost everything to be the IT guy this season. He’s good-looking and has unexpectedly managed to place in the challenges. Some of the girls seemed interested in him at first but it’s like there’s no chemistry and the interest has died down.”

A fan gave some constructive criticism towards Ha-Bin by saying that his trying to keep a mysterious persona was pushing the women away.

The fan wrote, “Right? He tries so hard to be mysterious/secretive when this show is about presenting yourself to others. When he was talking to Ha-jeong 1-on-1, he doesn’t try to talk to her at all and says that he’d prefer to talk when they’re in Paradise…”

The fan continued and said, “…I feel like he needs to present himself more and show his personality. Not talking and appearing mysterious will only push away people. That type of behavior will only work when you’re extremely attractive like Jia from season 1.”

