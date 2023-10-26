Single’s Inferno star in talks to make his K-drama debut

Since his global appearance on Netflix’s Single’s Inferno Season 2, Dex (Kim Jin-young) has become a celebrity and is ready for the next step in his career debuting in a K-drama.

Single’s Inferno became Netflix’s major success in Korean dating series that led to a second season – with a third currently in the works. The second season became more popular than its predecessor thanks to its cast, especially hunky UDT soldier Dex. He quickly became a fan favorite until the finale.

Since leaving the dating series, his fame has skyrocketed hosting his own YouTube celebrity talk show with guests like his K-Pop crush TWICE’s Sana. He’s also appeared on former UDT soldier’s YouTube channels and recently starred in Netflix’s Zombieverse.

Dex’s ambitions were far from over after Single’s Inferno Season 2 as he has proved himself perfect in front of the camera. The next logical step is starting an acting career, with Dex in talks to star in a webtoon K-drama.

Dex will appear in an action thriller titled ‘i Shopping’

According to Soompi, Dex’s agency confirmed he is taking his first steps toward acting. He’s reviewing the webtoon K-drama i Shopping. His character and role details have yet to be released.

The Kakao webtoon is an action thriller about an abandoned adopted child who wants revenge. Its storyline centers on an adoption brokerage agency that helps people secure an adoption under the table, and avoid all the legalities that come with it. They also remove children in return for a fee.

The K-drama’s lead character was once one of the abandoned adopted children of the agency. He seeks to help the children who are returned. Details about i Shopping are minimal with no news about the K-drama’s official cast or release schedule. It will be directed by Not Yet Thirty director Oh Ki-hwan.

Read more K-drama news in our hub here, upcoming November K-dramas here, and news about the action thriller K-drama Trigger here.