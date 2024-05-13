EntertainmentReality TV

Below Deck fans suggest Fraser step down from Chief Stew role

Erica Handel
Fraser Olender Below DeckBravo

Fraser Olender has been a Chief Stew on Below Deck for two seasons, but fans don’t think he’s suited for a higher management role after watching the show.

Chief Stew Fraser Olender has faced many difficult situations during his second season as a Chief Stew on Below Deck Season 11.

Between stew Cat Baugh unexpectedly quitting, his feud with stew Barbie Pascual, and clashing with chefs Anthony Iracane and Nick Tatlock, he didn’t have the easiest time on the St. David.

Below Deck fans on Reddit believe that Fraser isn’t cut out to be a Chief Stew because he constantly runs to Captain Kerry Titheradge every time he has an issue with a crew member.

“Fraser, as he is now, I think belongs more in a subordinate role under a Chief Stew that is more mature, doesn’t feed into drama, listens to their staff and actually problem solves without constantly going to the Captain for help and painting a story that does not factor himself into the situation as a contributor to the issue,” the original poster wrote.

Another fan agreed and said that Fraser going to Captain Kerry to complain about Chef Nick’s food not being garnished was petty, especially because he just started working on the boat.

A third fan slammed the Chief Stew for telling fellow stew Paris Fields to give Chef Nick advice about his food, which they thought wasn’t necessary.

Fraser from Below DeckBravo
Fraser Olender is a Chief Stew on Below Deck Season 11

Below Deck fans are annoyed that Fraser is trying to control who gets fired on the boat instead of helping them succeed.

They think this is due to his lack of managerial skills and personal character on the boat, and his young age could contribute to the drama he creates.

Captain Kerry refused to fire crew members based on Fraser’s opinion, and convinced him to give them another chance as a leader to see if they’ve changed.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Topics

Below Deck

About The Author

Erica Handel

Erica Handel is a Reality TV Writer at Dexerto. Her favorite reality shows are Below Deck, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, and the Real Housewives franchise. She attended BravoCon and a taping of Watch What Happens Live and has even met a few Bravo stars in person. You can contact Erica at: erica.handel@dexerto.com

keep reading
Captain Sandy and her longtime girlfriend Leah Shafer.
Reality TV
Below Deck Med star accidentally reveals Captain Sandy & Leah Shafer’s wedding date
Je'Kayla Crawford
Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck Down Under
Reality TV
Below Deck fans concerned spinoffs aren’t being renewed for new seasons
Erica Handel
Ben Willoughby and Sunny Marquis Below Deck
Reality TV
Below Deck’s Sunny annoyed when Ben admits new charter guests are “pretty”
Erica Handel
Barbie Pascual Below Deck
Reality TV
Below Deck’s Barbie shockingly introduces Season 11 crew member to her mom
Erica Handel
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech