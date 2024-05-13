The Circles’ Myles & QT give relationship update after Season 6 romance 

The Circle Season 6 fans were convinced that contestants Myles and QT were going to be endgame, but did they last post-show?

The main romance that formed during Season 6 was between Quori-Tyler (known more as QT) and fan-favorite Myles. They were flirtatious almost from the beginning and even agreed to go on a date once they left filming.

They were both eliminated from the competition in the finale and while viewers were excited to find out who won Season 6, fans were just as excited to figure out what happened between Myles and QT. Did they actually get together or was it just an on-screen fling that didn’t amount to anything?

On May 8, Myles was interviewed by Parade and revealed that they did end up going on a date together (that QT later posted a YouTube vlog of) and that it was the first of many outings between the two.

“…there’s definitely a little romance there, I’m not gonna lie. We’ve definitely gone on a few more romantic dates,” he explained to the outlet. The reality TV star went on to share that he and QT were going to go to a watch party that was organized by her mother, which means that he’s met her mom or at least her mom is aware of her daughter’s new love interest.

QT also spoke with Parade about their relationship and shared that they drifted apart after initially leaving the show, but in recent times they’ve managed to reconnect, and “the fuego still shines bright” between the two of them.

So, it seems as though they’re still getting to know each other post-season and navigating if their undeniable connection equals a romantic relationship or a close friendship (that fans will ship as a couple until the end of time).